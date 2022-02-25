Influential non-profit organization Susan B. Anthony List announced a pro-life victory on Thursday through South Dakota's abortion pill ban by mail-order.

Susan B. Anthony List said the South Dakota House passed a House Bill 1318 that ensures the distribution of the dangerous abortion drugs would be prohibited in the state. The bill was passed by an overwhelming 62-8 vote.

Last September, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem banned telemedicine abortions in the state through her Executive Order 2021-12. The executive order safeguards the life of the unborn and the mother from the dangerous effects of Mifepristone. The order was a preventive action should the United States Food and Drug Administration decide to push through in promulgating the use of the abortion pills, which they did this year.

Noem's ban restricts telemedicine abortion in the manner of its circulation in South Dakota and in its availability to the patient. The governor then suggested to the state legislature to enact laws that would support her executive action.

Noem affirmed, two months after, that the South Dakota legislature will come out with laws against the abortion pills during the 2022 legislative session. A public hearing was held regarding the issue that was spearheaded by the state's Department of Health.

In line with the celebration of the annual March for Life last January, Noem announced the release of two draft bills, one of which was for telemedicine abortions. The bill, "Prohibiting Medical Abortions Through Telemedicine," was released alongside South Dakota's version of the controversial Texas Heartbeat Act, "Prohibiting Abortion After Detection of Fetal Heartbeat."

The United States Food and Drug Administration reinstated in December telemedicine abortions that do not require an in-person consultation. The revolting policy was initially implemented during the height of the pandemic but was removed by former President Donald Trump. The new FDA policy is expected to kill mothers and children.

SBA List revealed that abortion-related emergency room visits increased in a span of a decade from 2002 to 2015 or by 500% based on a study by Media Outreach. President Joe Biden's Administration intends to increase this by weakening protections extended to women through the new FDA policy. Such abortions are said to be dangerous for it has no medical supervision because it is done at home and do-it-yourself.

SBA List President Marjorie Dannenfelser commended South Dakota's legislature for passing the abortion pills ban.

"We are encouraged to see these much-needed safeguards for women's health and safety pass with overwhelming support in the South Dakota House and the tireless advocacy of Governor Noem. Mail-order abortion drugs are not safe for unborn children or their mothers, who are showing up in emergency rooms across the nation at alarming rates because of chemical abortion--yet the Biden administration is recklessly plowing ahead with plans to turn every pharmacy and post office into an abortion center, with no in-person medical oversight, permanently," the pro-life giant said.

"We thank the legislature, Gov. Noem for her leadership, and all our local allies who are fighting back and working to make South Dakota the safest place in the nation for women and children," they added.