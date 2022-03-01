Despite the despair and turmoil brought about by the Russia-Ukraine conflict that sparked on Thursday when Russia launched an unprovoked attack on neighboring Ukraine, the Ukrainian people's spirit and determination have remained in full display. An international correspondent for a Christian media outlet has witnessed the "fighting spirit" of the Ukrainians in the face of Russia's deadly attacks.

"The general tone is one of determination, of courage, of a fighting spirit," CBN News' senior international correspondent George Thomas told Faithwire as he reported amidst the Ukrainian war zone, sharing images of the traumatic, horrifying, yet inspiring events on the ground. Thomas shared how many of the Ukranians he has spoken to on the street are amazed at the courage of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who refused to flee the country despite Russia's deadly assault.

"Somebody said to me, '[Zelensky] hasn't even shaved, and look at the way he's rallying the country, rallying the troops...he's in the trenches,'" Thomas remarked. The Ukrainian President had inspired many in the last week after he stood his ground and refused to flee the country, instead opting to update supporters through selfie-style videos and offering words of encouragement amidst the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Henry J.H. Wilson wrote a letter to the Chicago Tribune remarking how "It is only fitting that a Ukrainian Jew leads the first noble resistance against the resurrection of the fascist curse in Europe. The Ukrainian leader is showing the world true heroism in the face of an onslaught against liberalism itself."

Meanwhile, Thomas reported that the strength and ability of the Ukrainian forces in holding back Russian troops from their continued assault into Ukraine has "motivated the nation" as citizens come together to defend their country from the unprovoked Russian attacks. The Christian media correspondent has also shed light into the other heartwarming stories he had encountered in Ukrainian churches and streets amidst the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Thomas reported that a church he visited over the weekend is not only actively praying and worshiping, but also engaged in "being the hands and feet of Jesus." One pastor was quoted as saying that "as we storm the gates of heaven with our praise ... we are in essence storming the gates of heaven for peace as well," a scene that the Christian media correspondent described as "very moving."

Church members have also actively pursued humanitarian efforts by helping displaced families. They prepared mattresses for the displaced families to rest upon and assembled clothing and toiletries for those in need. Five displaced families were already seeking refuge inside the church.

According to AP News, there have now been more than 520,000 Ukrainian refugees fleeing the country amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Long lines of cars were seen at the checkpoints at borders of POland, Hungary, Slovakia, Romania, and Moldova, where Israeli medics are assisting in the refugee situation.

Hungary switched from its long-standing opposition to immigration to welcome refugees from Ukraine. They have also set up a "humanitarian corridor" to escort non-Ukrainian nationals from the border to airports in Debrecen and Budapest.

European Union commissioner for home affairs Ylva Johansson, who visited some of the humanitarian stations at the border of Romania, remarked that the EU is united "in a way we have never seen before."