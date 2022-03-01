Baby Honey James Huff has given her mother, "Duck Dynasty" star Sadie Robertson Huff an "overwhelming joy and awe" as she raised her hands during worship last Sunday.

In an Instagram post shared by Huff, "I watched her as she watched every hand go up around her as people raised their hands in a posture of pouring out their heart to God. I could see the curiosity in her eyes."

According to Huff, baby Honey seemed unsure at first about what others around her were doing but the infant started studying it and took part in praising.

As she watched her daughter, she shifted her over her hip and raised her hands too altogether with her husband Christian. After then, baby Honey worshipped in full confidence. "Hand up and leg kicking", as described by Huff.

The TV personality went on to reflect the importance of praising and worshiping. It may be intimidating and confusing sometimes seeing the world troubled yet in full trust in God no matter what. She goes on to say, it can be awkward sometimes as you are seen vulnerable expressing your full surrender to God you can't even see.

"But when you experience a glimpse of the goodness of God you can't help but express yourself in such a way that reflects your heart's gratitude," Huff continued. "You don't care about what other people think. You worship because despite how troubled the world is, this king is your HOPE. And for that hope, my hands will be lifted high."

As of writing, the video has garnered 419,701 likes and counting after posting it a day ago, with celebrities and fans gushing over the sweetness of Baby Honey. "This baby is about to make me go into a full-on Holy Ghost dance over here! WORSHIP HIM, Honey!!!!!!!" author and speaker Priscilla Shirer wrote in a comment.

True enough how the couple named their baby months ago before Baby Honey came out. The name was inspired by one of her favorite verses in the Bible "' Gracious words are like HONEY, sweetness to the soul and health to the body.' Proverbs 16:24," Robertson shared.

Baby Honey came out last May 2021, and yet, now spreading good vibes and sweetness on the internet as her mom Jennifer shared her growth on social media. Korrie Robertson, her grandmother, considered her as a miracle. "Honey James Huff you are a little miracle!" Korie gushed.

Not just baby Honey taking the lead to encourage people through her sweetness on social media, her mother, Jennifer Huff continued to use her platform to share Christian values. Earlier this year, Huff released a book entitled 'Who Are You Following? Pursuing Jesus in a Social-Media Obsessed World'. She focused on encouraging the youth to use their faith in determining their God-given identity.

As she took the stage last January during Passion 2022, she claimed that our culture love to talk about identity, and yet nobody likes to be questioned about themselves. Huff is dedicated to encouraging the young generation to choose who influenced them as a person.