An American-Israeli pastor, serving in Belarus, shared that the Ukrainian soldiers are experiencing divine encounters in their fight against the Russians.

The pastor, who requested to have his name hidden, told All Israel News that the Christians in Ukraine are grateful for everyone who prayed for them.

"And not only are they encouraged by that, but they're getting reports from quite a number of soldiers that are saying strange things are happening," he revealed.

"They're saying, 'We're seeing things at night that we don't normally see that save us. It seems like sometimes bullets are just passing us by, instead of hitting us' and things like this," he added.

When the pastor shared this to others, they were reportedly shocked. A Messianic church leader in Ukraine was also stunned upon hearing about the reports. But during their Shabbat worship service, the LORD reminded him of David's prayer in the Book of Psalms.

The church leader declared that they will eventually "reap joy and something good" after the hard times they are currently going through, disclosing that they already received a prophecy about it back in the fall.

"And then, afterwards, it was going to be one of the best times...something like that... it's going to be one of the best times for Ukraine. And I understood that probably meant, you know, a great move of God's spirit," the pastor explained.

Sean Feucht, an American worship leader, also shared about a message from Igor, a Ukrainian pastor in Lviv, testifying about the miraculous works of the LORD in their city.

"God really fights our battles. The rockets disappear in the air without reaching our homes and no one knows where did they go. Enemy tanks run out of fuel. Russian troops get lost and ask our locals for food and directions - that is definitely God because we are dealing with the second strongest army in the world..." Igor stated.

The pastor in Belarus unveiled that the believers in the country are disappointed over using their territory as an "invading ground" of a "friendly nation."

In February, Russia held military exercises in Belarus. The United Kingdom (UK) sees this action as "support[ing] and enabl[ing]" Russia in its invasion of Ukraine. Thus, the UK government decided to also impose sanctions on Belarus, alongside Russia.

The pastor shared that despite the occurrences in Ukraine, the leader of a Holocaust organization in the country remains optimistic.

In conclusion, he said that they are hoping and praying that the war will end immediately, concerned about its horrifying effect on innocent people.

Supernatural wartime stories like these are typical in Israel, not just in the Bible but even to this day. Much of these modern miracles are observed during the Six-Day War in 1967. In the war, Israel successfully defeated the three nations which tried to invade the country in different directions, resulting to its capture of the Sinai Peninsula and Gaza Strip from Egypt, East Jerusalem and West Bank from Jordan, and the Golan Heights from Syria.

Even Moshe Dayan, the defense minister at the time, acknowledged the hand of God in their immense success. When the Jews finally regained the Western Wall, Dayan wrote a prayer which he slipped into the crevice of the wall.

"This was the Lord's doing; it is marvelous in our eyes," he said, citing Psalm 118:23.

Interestingly, Volodymyr Zelensky, the current president of Ukraine, is also Jewish.