Researchers at Lund University in Sweden have made a discovery about mRNA vaccines. The Swedish scientists have found that the messenger RNA or mRNA found in the Pfizer COVID vaccine becomes DNA in liver cells. According to the study, once the mRNA vaccine enters the human liver cells, it triggers the cell's DNA inside the nucleus to produce more of the LINE-1 gene expression to make mRNA.

An Epoch Times report showed how researchers found that mRNA leaves the nucleus for the cell's cytoplasm, where it translates into LINE-1 protein. Meanwhile, a segment of the protein called ORF-1 or "open reading frame-1," is sent back to the nucleus. There, ORF-1 attaches to the vaccine's mRNA and then reverse transcribes into spike DNA.

Reverse transcription is the process in which the DNA is produced from RNA. Conversely, normal transcription means that a portion of the DNA serves as a template to create an mRNA molecule inside the cell nucleus.

"In this study we present evidence that COVID-19 mRNA vaccine BNT162b2 is able to enter the human liver cell line Huh7 in vitro," the Swedish researchers wrote in the study that was published in Current Issues of Molecular Biology. "BNT162b2 mRNA is reverse transcribed intracellularly into DNA as fast as 6 [hours] after BNT162b2 exposure."

BNT162b2 is the scientific name of the Pfizer-BioNTech branded COVID vaccines that are marketed under the brand name of Cominarty. Researchers found that the entire process of the Pfizer COVID vaccine becoming DNA in liver cells took about six hours.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) previously claimed that the Pfizer COVID vaccine's mRNA would not convert into DNA inside the cell nucleus.

"The genetic material delivered by mRNA vaccines never enters the nucleus of your cells," the CDC said on its website in a December 15, 2021 update. In the same update, they said that it was viral vector COVID vaccines that "deliver genetic material to the cell nucleus to allow our cells to build protection against COVID-19." Examples of viral vector COVID vaccines are those from Janssen/Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca.

This study marks the first time that researchers demonstrated in vitro that the Pfizer COVID vaccine mRNA is converted into DNA on a human liver cell line, an event that health authorities said would not occur. The CDC said that the COVID vaccines "do not change or interact with your DNA in any way" and added that vaccine ingredients in mRNA and viral vector COVID vaccines are discarded from the body after the antibodies against the coronavirus are produced.

Meanwhile, a Pfizer spokesperson told ET in an email, "Our COVID-19 vaccine does not alter the DNA sequence of a human cell. It only presents the body with the instructions to build immunity."

According to the CDC, 215.7 million Americans or 65% of the U.S. eligible population have been fully vaccinated against COVID. 94.4 million have received a booster shot.