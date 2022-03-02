The United States Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, the first Black woman appointed to the post, began her speech on Friday thanking God for this historic achievement in her career.

Religion News said Jackson, nominated as the 116th Associate Justice of the United States Supreme Court, immediately stepped up the podium as soon as President Joe Biden was done introducing her as his appointee. Jackson's first words spoke of her gratitude to God, whom she attributed many blessings in her life.

"I must begin these very brief remarks by thanking God for delivering me to this point in my professional journey. My life has been blessed beyond measure, and I do know that one can only come this far by faith," Jackson said.

"If I'm fortunate enough to be confirmed as the next associate justice of the Supreme Court of the United States, I can only hope that my life and career, my love of this country and the Constitution, and my commitment to upholding the rule of law and the sacred principles upon which this great nation was founded, will inspire future generations of Americans," she added.

In his remarks, Biden introduced the 51-year-old Jackson as the daughter of former public school teachers and as a jurist in one of the nation's most prestigious courts. Biden described Jackson as a "proven consensus builder" and "an accomplished lawyer."

Biden reiterated his promise on choosing a Black woman to the post that underwent a rigorous process. The president said he had to choose a nominee that would be a worthy replacement to Associate Justice Stephen Breyer, who filed his retirement last January. He said the process involved talking to several people that included legal scholars and senators, as well as, studying the candidates' records.

Born in Washington, D.C., Jackson grew up in Florida and grew up to be a lawyer out of her father's influence who attended law school when she was in preschool. Jackson is said to be one of the "nation's brightest legal minds" after graduating "magna cum laude" at Harvard University and as "cum laude" at Harvard Law School.

Jackson was the editor of the Harvard Law Review before she became a supreme court clerk and a public defender. Jackson then became a judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, a judge on the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, and a Vice Chair of the U.S. Sentencing Commission.

According to The White House website, a key criteria Biden used in the nomination was confirming "exceptionally qualified judicial nominees with varying backgrounds and experiences." Biden also looked at a candidate's "exceptional credentials, unimpeachable character, and unwavering dedication to the rule of law." Finally, he took in the qualities of Breyer, who he found to have a "deep understanding of the Constitution as an enduring charter of liberty," on top of being pragmatic and wise.

Bryer sent Biden his letter of retirement on January 27, a day after news on it circulated in the media and social media--much to his disappointment. Breyer's retirement reportedly came from the pressure imposed by Democrats against him. The Democratic Party have been reported to desire to increase power in Congress in line with the upcoming midterm elections in November.

Biden then announced his appointee will be a Black woman, the first to be nominated in the United States Supreme Court. Critics condemned the announcement as hypocritical citing an incident in Biden's past that canceled out a nominee for being Black. Notwithstanding, The White House was very tight in giving any indication on who Biden's appointee will be when asked on it by the media.