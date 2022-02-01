President Joe Biden was called out for his "hypocrisy" for stating he will nominate the first Black woman to the nation's highest court in line with Associate Justice Stephen Breyer's retirement since his past actions prove otherwise.

The Conservative Brief called Biden a "hypocrite" in reference to what Fox News Reporter Laura Ingraham revealed last week that Biden opposed a nomination of a Black woman to the court back when he was still a senator.

"Hypocrite in chief, President Joe Biden has vowed that he will pick a black woman for the Supreme Court vacancy left by the retirement of Justice Stephen Breyer, but he has his own history of hypocrisy in this arena," the Brief said.

In Fox News' "The Ingraham Angle" last January 26, Ingraham discussed about the possible nominees of Biden for Breyer's soon-to-be-vacant post in the United States Supreme Court. A video clip was played of Biden speaking about his commitments to appoint to the Supreme Court "the first black woman" since it is "long overdue" and "required" of representation.

Ingraham then raised the importance of "diversity" to the Left and the criteria this involves as part of their "political measure." She also raised the pressure Breyer faced from "the dark money bullies", pertaining to the Democratic Party, who "know they're going to lose the Senate." Ingraham then recounted to co-host Carrie Severino that Biden prevented the nomination of a Black female to the court when he was still a senator.

"Carrie, I'm thinking back on the nomination of what would have been another first, which is the nomination of Janice Rogers Brown. And she was filibustered by none other than Joe Biden," Ingraham revealed.

"So this idea of appointing a black woman to the judiciary, he voted three times against confirming her just to be a U.S. Circuit Judge. I mean, this wasn't even to the Supreme Court. So race and gender, they only count if you're thought to be a committed judicial activist, judicial leftist," she stressed.

Last week, Christianity Daily reported that Breyer gave in to "pressure" from the Democrats who wanted him to retire so they can regain influence in the Senate before the midterm elections take place later this year.

Breyer's announcement of retirement even came as a pressure since media outlets reported it first before he did so, allegedly causing the justice to be saddened about the matter. Media outfits announced Breyer's retirement on Wednesday while his official announcement came the day after through a letter sent to Biden.

Severino confirmed Ingraham's statements and raised that Biden should not have withheld Brown's nomination if he really cared Black women to be part of the federal courts.

"Yes. That was the case I was actually thinking about during your 'Angle' earlier talking about how it - it only cuts one way. Because if he really just cared about trying to get more black women on the federal courts, he wouldn't have been holding Janice Rogers Brown's nomination up for so long and at such length," Severino responded.

"It's really ironic to have the President saying, he's going to condition his appointment of someone on their race or on their gender. I mean, I thought that went out with the Civil War. It's amazing. It's coming back. And it's ironic, it's coming back justice Supreme Court agrees to hear a case about racial discrimination," he emphasized.

During the said Fox News episode, Ingraham also mentioned Vice President Kamala Harris being eyed to replace Breyer though it is something that "won't happen."

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki last week have avoided answering all questions regarding Biden's appointments including that involving Harris'. Psaki simply confirmed Biden's intention to appoint a "Black woman to the court" following consultations he will make "with the Senate" and looking at the nominees' bios.

On the other hand, former White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany remarked that Harris's appointment would only be "disastrous" for the Biden administration.

"Kamala Harris, she couldn't get voting rights done. The border is up in flames. She's failed at every task she's been given so they said let's give her the one done deal that we have. Or in their mind, they think it's a done deal. 50-50 Senate, we'll get the Supreme Court justice through. If anybody knows how to light a sure fire deal on fire, it's Kamala Harris. You chose the one person who may tank what in your view is something that simply cannot be tanked," McEnany said.