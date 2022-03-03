Archbishop Yevstratiy Zoria of the Kyiv Patriarchate, the spokesperson of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church, likened Russian President Vladimir Putin to the anti-Christ.

The Christian Post highlighted that Archbishop Yevstratiy Zoria was interviewed on Sunday by BBC Producer Harry Farley for the "Global News Podcast" wherein they discussed Putin's belief that Russia "shared spiritual space" with Ukraine.

Zoria pointed out that Putin's belief, as well as many other Russians', pertain to a time in the past--the ninth century--when the Eastern Orthodox Church arrived in the region during the Russian empire. Zoria disclosed how Putin highly viewed religion, such that his identity is attached to it. The archbishop said Putin regards himself as a "messianic figure, a savior, to reunite Eastern Orthodox churches under Moscow."

Yet Zoria condemned the Russian president for the ongoing invasion of Ukraine as contrary to the law of God and to the very identity Putin believes himself to have. These actions, he said, make him the anti-Christ. He pointed out the irony of Putin's belief by stressing that the Russian president is "really not messianic, but really (the) anti-Christ of our current time."

"Yes, he is anti-Christ because everything what he does, everything what he do now, is totally against Gospel, against God's law (sic)," Zoria affirmed.

The Associated Press explained that there is a divide in the patriarchy of Ukraine's Orthodox Christian Church. One is in Moscow and one, who regards themselves as the independent group, is based in Kyiv. Putin is said to have partially used the defense of the Ukrainian Orthodox Christian Church of the Moscow Patriarchate for invading Ukraine.

But despite the divide, both patriarchate are against what Putin is doing. Head of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church for the Moscow Patriarchate Metropolitan Onufry said there is a need to be united for the country.

"Forget mutual quarrels and misunderstandings and....unite with love for God and our Motherland," Onufry said.

A sentiment echoed by Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Kyiv Patriarchy Head Metropolitan Epifanus I who released a statement on Sunday. The statement celebrated the fourth day of the Russian invasion with the Ukraine troops withstanding their aggression.

The Kyiv patriarch head highlighted Putin's announcement to heighten the nuclear readiness of Russia-an action, he said, that calls for unity in the Orthodox Church of Ukraine for God and country. He acknowledged that the Moscow Patriarchate have already reconsidered their regard for Putin and is already in sole defense of Ukraine. He announced the postponement of their differences and urged the hierarchies of both patriarchies to set aside division as they work for unity through prayer until victory against Russia has been achieved by Ukraine.

"And now let's postpone them all, because nothing is worth more today than the victory of Ukraine! We pray to Almighty God and ask Him, the Blessed Virgin and all the saints for help, protection, defense, strength, courage and most importantly--victory and peace," Epifanus I said.

In the same statement, Epifanus I echoed Zoria's statements on Putin being the anti-Christ. He said Putin has become a danger to the whole world much like Germany's Adolf Hitler since he is filled with a false sense of religion as seen by his violent and heartless actions.

"The spirit of the antichrist operates in the leader of Russia, the signs of which the Scriptures reveal to us: pride, devotion to evil, ruthlessness, false religiosity. This was Hitler during World War II. This is what Putin has become today," the patriarch underscored.