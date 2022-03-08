Some Americans, including Hollywood stars Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, are donating supplies and raising funds to help the people in Ukraine.

According to CBN News, Kunis, a Ukrainian herself, and her husband Kutcher collaborated with Flexport.org and Airbnb in launching the fundraising campaign on GoFundMe, which has already raised almost $18 million as of writing. The goal was set at $30 million.

"...Ukrainians are proud and brave people who deserve our help in their time of need. This unjust attack on Ukraine and humanity at large is devastating and the Ukrainian people need our support. Our family is starting this fund to help provide immediate support and we will be matching up to $3 million dollars," the couple wrote.

Ryan Peterson of Flexport.org shared that they have partnered with UNICEF for the distribution of supplies.

The parishioners of Christ The King Ukrainian Catholic Church in Boston are also donating medicines, food and other supplies to the church to be sent to Ukraine.

Yaroslav Nalysnyk, the priest of the church, shared some moving words about the Ukrainians.

"Right now this is a question of life or death, freedom or oppression. Our nation already chose freedom. They will fight to death," he said.

The Washington Post has provided a list of organizations where Americans can donate to help the people in Ukraine, including Care, Doctors Without Borders, GlobalGiving, International Rescue Committee, International Committee of the Red Cross, Kyiv Independent's donation drive on GoFundMe, Project Hope, Razom for Ukraine, Save the Children, Sunflower of Peace, UN Crisis Relief, World Food Programme and Voices of Children.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky revealed that the Russian army is destroying his country in a manner comparable to the Nazis.

"This is just pure Nazi behavior. I can't even qualify this in any different manner," he told the Conference of Presidents of American Jewish Organizations, during his plea for fighter planes and no-fly zone rule in Ukraine.

He also disclosed that the Russians are besieging the cities they are invading - disallowing the entry of food and water, and disconnecting the internet, electricity and television.

In a statement at the International Court of Justice in The Hague on Monday, Jonathan Gimblett, a member of Ukraine's legal team, described Russia's strategy as a "reminiscent of medieval siege warfare."

Andriy Yermak, Zelenky's chief of staff, decried this tactic in his article on The Times of Israel, requesting help from Jews around the world.

"The invaders are trying to lay siege to Kyiv, just as the Nazis did to Leningrad. To me, it's very personal: both of my grandparents survived the blockade," he said.

"It is now all in danger of being eradicated - wiped from the face of the earth," Yermak warned.

Further, he echoed Zelensky's petition about making the country a no-fly zone. He also pleaded for weapons, stressing that the outgunned Ukrainians cannot fight the invaders with their bodies alone.

As predicted by other analysts, he cautioned that Vladimir Putin's invasion will not end with Ukraine.

"... Today it's the Ukrainian people. Tomorrow it will be another people he wants to eradicate," Yermak declared.