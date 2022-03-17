To avert the possibility of intensifying the current Russia-Ukraine war into another world war, respected prophet and Generals International co-founder Cindy Jacobs of raised an urgent plea for the Christians around the world to pray.

"...as we are looking at the potential of a global war, I am calling the intercessors across the face of the earth, whatever nation you are in to engage in this battle," Jacobs said in the video, shared on her Facebook page and reported by Charisma Magazine.

Noting the current atrocities in Ukraine, the prophet reminded about Paul's statement in Ephesians 6. In the chapter, the apostle shared that believers have the authority over principalities and powers. He went on to say that since they are not fighting against "flesh and blood" but "powers of this dark world" and "spiritual forces of evil in the heavenly realms," Christians must put on the "full armor of God."

Jacobs revealed that the intercessors praying for the United States are having dreams, wherein various parts of the country are being attacked, including Washington D.C., Seattle, and the American shores.

"... We already know it is happening in Ukraine right now, but the potential that this will tip at any moment, just as it happened in World War I and the whole world will be thrown into war is ... At any moment... that could happen," she warned.

Further, she disclosed that while she was praying, she heard in her spirit that the devil wants to release the "hounds of war or the gods of war."

Jacobs explained that nations have gods of war, which are "clashing for territory."

Despite this, however, she pointed out that Christians have the authority over these powers of darkness, through the name of the Lord Jesus Christ.

She then called for the intercessors of different countries to bind the power of these principalities in their respective regions. Warning against the forming political strife between nations, she raised her concern over the possible alliance of Iran, Russia and China, Iran's hatred towards Israel and the United States, and North Korea's missile tests.

Moreover, she predicted that a space war will arise, wherein the United States will be attacked from satellites.

"But the good news is 'the weapons of our warfare are not carnal, but mighty in God for pulling down strongholds,'" she declared, citing 2 Corinthians 10:4.

"The war gods are clamoring. The hounds of war have been released... but we have authority over this in the name of Jesus," she continued.

Given the situation, Jacobs urged the believers to pray and ask God for victory and revival.

Though she does not believe that the world is currently in the End Times already and heading for the war of Armageddon, as stated in the Book of Revelation, the prophet said that this is rather the "dress rehearsal."

She then urged the people to "wake up" and pray in the "war room," reminding that this is not "peacetime" but "wartime."

"It takes courage to go into battle. This is not a time to be afraid. This is not a time to fear what man can do to us. This is a time to stand up and be counted. God bless you," Jacobs concluded.