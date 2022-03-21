The 67 year old Christian actor recently opened up about his life and career, attributing his success to God.

Denzel Washington recently visited Showtime's "Desus & Mero" program hosted by podcasters Desus Nice and The Kid Mero to talk about his upcoming film "The Tragedy of Macbeth" and share some insights about the longevity of his acting career. The 67 year old shed light on how he was able to play many different roles, recounting how his mentor highlighted the importance of strengthening his skills.

"One of the lessons I learned was taught by my mentor at the Boys Club, now the Boys and Girls Club, Billy Thomas," Wasghington explained during the interview, as per CBN News. The actor credited Thomas, who worked at the Boys & Girls Clubs of America, for recognizing his talent and for mentoring him. Washington recounted a piece of advice Thomas gave him, which was that "your natural ability will only take you so far."

"So when I got to the place, by the grace of God, I realized I was given this ability to act and direct but I remembered my natural ability would only take me so far," Washington explained. "I had to study more, I had to get deeper...I had to learn more. That's what I did and it paid off and it's paying off now."

Washington's acting career now spans more than four decades and has reaped several awards. The actor was honored with the Cecil B. DeMille Lifetime Achievement Award in 2016 and in 2020, The New York Times named him the greatest actor of the 21st century. Washington is also the recipient of a Tony Award, two Academy Awards, and three Golden Globe Awards.

"One of the most important lessons in life that you should know is to remember to have an attitude of gratitude, of humility, understand where the gift comes from," Washington remarked. "It's not mine...it's been given to me by the grace of God."

The actor underscored how one's gifts must be used to help others because, "On your last day, you can't take it with you. But you can leave it here. You never see a U-Haul behind a hearse."

Washington has long been vocal about his faith. IN fact in 2020, he told Pastor AR Bernard that he was aware of so many people praying for him, including his mother and wife, saying that he was "protected" by a "hedge" and a "legion of prayer."

Washington will be seen next in Joel Coen's "The Tragedy of Macbeth," in which some critics believe he gives "the best lead performance of the year," The Ringer reported. In fact, the review says that the 67 year old actor also gave "one of the best in his storied career: a complex rendering of someone who he plays, at turns, as shrewd and insane, cowed and impetuous."

The film is the first Coen directed without his brother and frequent collaborator, Ethan Jesse. The film has received 93% positive critics reviews on Rotten Tomatoes with an average rating of 8.2/10. The film also stars Frances McDormand, Bertie Carvel, Alex Hassell, Corey Hawkins, Harry Melling, and Brendan Gleeson.