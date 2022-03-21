A pastor from New York City went live on social media last March 15 to expose to parents the non-biblical views "Turning Red," the new Disney Pixar movie, inculcates in children.

Faithwire reported that V1 Church Senior Pastor Mike Signorelli cautioned parents on the need to screen every material their children are exposed to. Signorelli stressed that every single device becomes a portal or window through which either things of God or the devil may enter into their homes.

Signorelli, who is a former English and Journalism teacher and parent of a young child, detailed in his video what disturbed him when he watched "Turning Red." He went scene by scene and pointed out what was unbiblical in it. Signorelli's video has gone viral with 4,900 shares, 5,700 reactions, 5,200 comments, and 100,000 views as of writing. The pastor told Faithwire that becoming viral was not his concern but helping parents realize the film's spiritual practices that "the Christian faith condemns."

"Turning Red," rated PG, was released last March 11. The movie is set in Toronto, Canada in 2002 and narrates the coming-to-age story of 13-year-old Meilin Lee, who is a Chinese-Canadian student. Meilin is involved in magic and turns into a giant red panda in the movie.

In his live-streamed video, Signorelli explained that the title alludes to Meilin's experience of puberty through her menstruation. Signorelli clarified that he was obligated to speak about the movie because, of all the controversies the Disney movies have, "Turning Red" particularly has a lot of content that borders on the demonic.

"Within the first eight minutes, I was absolutely appalled...you have chanting, communication with ancestors, and immediately a red flag should start to go off," Signorelli said.

Signorelli emphasized that it is forbidden for Christians to worship ancestors along with witchcraft and sorcery that the movie presents. He elaborated the difference between honoring one's ancestry from worshipping one's ancestors. He cited the problems Israel repeatedly experienced in the Bible were brought by pagan worship and intermingling other idolatrous beliefs into the Jewish faith. He stressed that these idolatrous beliefs are demonic.

"There's definitely a tipping point, and there's a moment where you're like, 'They've gone too far.' Now, if you extract the spiritual aspect of this movie, just on the basis of the content being about menstruation and this coming of age, it's not appropriate for children," Signorelli stressed.

Bustle reported that the controversy on the movie dealt with racism and its focus on menstruation. The movie accordingly has a very limited setting that doesn't convey a just portrayal of Asians in a Western environment.

Signorelli pointed out a scene that even subliminally advocates to young girls the pro-choice movement's mantra of "my body, my choice" when the lines in the movie said, "My panda, my choice."

There was also a scene when Meilin's ancestors were presented with glowing red eyes that tormented her. This is on top of a ritual scene that was also disturbing and should prompt Christians to pause and reflect on what the movie is conveying. Plus, a scene in the video that portrays the experience of an incubus, wherein spirits visit at night to seduce an individual.

"That's how serious this is...And this is supposed to be a children's movie? This is a Disney Plus?! Yo, wake up! How long will you let the devil open portals into your own home?" Signorelli raised.

In addition, Signorelli underscored that Christians have now become too accepting of so many things that are really against the teachings of the faith. He said Christians already ignore these things because they have become desensitized over time.