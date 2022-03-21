Rhythm-and-blues singer Keke Wyatt responded to Instagram followers who bashed her upcoming child diagnosed with a genetic disease.

The 40-year-old Wyatt, as per Faithwire, is expecting her 11th child, which she announced was diagnosed with Trisomy 13 during a March 13 concert. Trisomy 13 is a genetic order with severe physical abnormalities and intellectual disabilities.

Wyatt uploaded on Instagram a clip of the said concert where she sang in tears about her baby's diagnosis. The clip included a long emotional message Wyatt addressed to all the people who made mean comments about her 11th child.

"I'd like to send a special prayer out for the rude, cruel people that took time out of their day to get on social media & make disparaging & morbid comments concerning my pregnancy," Wyatt began.

Wyatt went on to recall what happened during her concert. She said that she was very transparent with her fans, whom she regards as her family. As such, she disclosed during the concert about her unborn child's diagnosis. She recalled explaining about the medical condition after her maternity photoshoot with her husband when they received the diagnosis from the doctor.

The photoshoot took place on February 20, during which Wyatts announced the new addition to her family on Instagram. The announcement showed Wyatts wearing a glaring red gown blown by the wind while she held her pregnant belly protectively.

According to US Magazine, Wyatt's upcoming 11th child is her second with her third husband, the 45-year-old Zackariah David Darring. The former reality star had three children with her second husband, Michael Ford, and six children with her first husband, Rahmat Morton.

Wyatt said in her March 17 post that what transpired during the concert was not part of the show. But she felt the need to encourage other women facing her same predicament. Wyatt further rebuked all those who spoke against her unborn.

"It was a moment that wasn't planned during my show but at the end of the day I felt in my spirit to share or encourage other women that might have to face this battle. For all of the disgusting people out there that are wishing ill on me and my baby," Wyatt continued.

"Say what y'all want about me, I'm use to it...No weapon formed against me will prosper anyway. BUT a innocent unborn baby?? Be careful putting your mouth on people," she warned.

The singer prayed for those who persecute her and asked God to give them the grace they need when they experience similar difficulties in their lives. She also appreciated all the positive messages of support she received on the matter. She thanked those who sent her emails and stories before emphasizing that she will not allow the negativity to bring her down.

Public on being a Christian, Wyatt describes herself as a free person in her Instagram bio because of God. Wyatt then concluded her message by stating she and her husband work hard to care for all her children. She cited God's provision in her life and stressed that she will continue to rely on God for help.