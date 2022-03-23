Justin Bieber declared his trust in God following his wife's "scary" incident.

During his concert in Denver last week, Justin shared about his thoughts relative to Hailey's hospitalization due to blood clot in the brain.

"... You know, it's kind of crazy how life randomly throws you curveballs... We can't really control much... Most of you probably know or seen the news about my wife... But she's ok. She's good... But it's been scary... But I know for a fact that God has her in the palm of His hands..." he said in the video which was posted on his Instagram account, reported by The Christian Post.

"... I'm really grateful to be here with you guys just celebrating life... There's a lot of horrible things happening on the earth right now and for us to be in this room altogether... I can't think of a better place I'd rather be. So thank you guys for joining me tonight," the pop star added.

Before proceeding to sing his song "As I Am," Justin encouraged his fans to tackle their insecurities.

".... Everyone in the world deals with insecurities... It's not like the normal cool thing to talk about your insecurities. But I think talking about it is the greatest thing you could possibly do... I have insecurities. I have fears. You don't have to hide those things. Those are what makes you 'you.'"

As shared by People, the hospitalization has immensely bothered Justin, realizing Hailey's significance in his life.

Just a few days before the incident, the singer declared his love for his wife by dedicating his song "Anyone" during his concert in Los Angeles. He said that while Hailey hates being put "on the spot," he just loves her. The model did watch the concert and even posted some video clips on social media but did not include the one where Justin was speaking about her.

In an interview last year, Hailey stated that she feels "lucky" to be with her husband because he respects her "extremely" and makes her "feel special" everyday. Also during her "low days," Justin encourages her by reminding that she is "good," "secure" and "loved."

Currently on the road, NME revealed that the pop star will be bringing the Justice World Tour to Asia.

On Oct. 22, he will be performing for his Malaysian fans in Kuala Lumpur. The event will be held at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium. Initially scheduled in May 2020, the concert finally pushed through following the country's decision to reopen on April 1. Tickets will be on sale on March 31.

On Nov. 3, he will be in Jakarta, Indonesia for the same event before heading to Japan for four more shows, visiting Nagoya on Nov. 9, Osaka on Nov. 12 and Tokyo on Nov. 16 to 17.

The tour features the singer's latest album, "Justice," which was released in March 2021. In a statement shared by Billboard, Justin said that he created the album to comfort the people who are suffering due to the existence of "so much wrong" in "this broken planet."