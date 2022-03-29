The controversial bill prevents the discussion osexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten to third grade classrooms if it is in "a manner that is not age-appropriate or developmentally appropriate."

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Monday signed into law the controversial "Parental Rights in Education" law, which critics have labeled the "Don't Say Gay" bill. The measure sets clear guidelines on age-appropriate discussions on sexual orientation and gender identity, empowering parents with the right to choose what their children learn about such topics. The Republican leader fired back at critics of the bill in a press conference, where he underscored how the media was trying to demonize the measure that they did not fully understand.

"Parents' rights have been increasingly under assault around the nation, but in Florida we stand up for the rights of parents and the fundamental role they play in the education of their children," Gov. DeSantis said in a statement. "Parents have every right to be informed about services offered to their child at school, and should be protected from schools using classroom instruction to sexualize their kids as young as 5 years old."

The parental rights law bans "prohibits classroom instruction on sexual orientation or gender identity in kindergarten through third grade" and "prohibits instruction that is not age appropriate for students." It also requires schools to implement policies on informing parents of any change in services from the school concerning a student's mental, emotional, or physical health or well-being. The measure also allows parents to sue school districts over violations.

The parental rights law is supported by many conservatives and Republicans in the state, including Florida's own First Lady, Casey DeSantis. According to Breitbart, the mother of three thanked the Republican governor for "protecting Florida's children." She remarked, "Classroom instruction about sexual orientation and gender identity with kindergartners is wrong - especially without a parent's knowledge nor consent."

DeSantis, who had long underscored that the word "gay" does not even appear in the bill, argued that "woke gender ideology" and "transgenderism" has no place in kindergarten curriculums. But critics and Democrats continue to argue that the parental rights law is in fact "homophobic."

According to CBS News, Equality Florida's executive director Nadine Smith denounced the Florida governor for "[damaging] our state's reputation as a welcoming and inclusive place for all families" and making it a "laughing stock and target of national derision." She added that he has made schools "less safe" for children.

Commissioner of Education Richard Corcoran on the other hand, backed Gov. DeSantis, arguing that "greater parental involvement" leads to a "better quality of life for children." He highlighted the importance of the collaboration between parents and educators to ensure the best education for the students.

Meanwhile, Senate President Wilton Simpson said that "parents are not the enemy" and that they have the "fundamental right" to make decisions on how their children are being educated in school. Likewise, Speaker Chris Sprowls argued that, "The government should never take the place of a parent."

The parental rights law or HB 1557 is just one of several other legislation that the Republican governor has signed, including HB 1467 on Curriculum Transparency, SB 1054 on Financial Literacy Instruction in Public Schools and SB 1048 on Student Assessments.