A man from Kentucky's Germantown, Louisville miraculously lived to tell the tale of his traumatic experience on Saturday while driving back home.

Craig MacInnes, a minister at the American Marriage Ministries, took to Facebook to share the shocking experience he had before he got home that day. MacInnes, a former Chemical Dependency Counselor at several medical establishments including the University of Louisville Health-Peace Hospital, shared an overview of what happened to him.

"Around 5:30 pm I was driving through Smoketown & found myself in the middle of a gunfight. Several 40 caliber bullets hit my car on the passenger side & one of them came through the passenger side front window right at head level, narrowly missing me! I did sustain some superficial injuries on the right side of my head & face due to flying glass, but I'm ok, just a bit shaken up. I did bleed all over my clothes though (I'm washing them now). I'm one lucky fella!" MacInnes announced.

To emphasize how traumatic his experience was, MacInnes succeedingly uploaded photos of his gray Volkswagen Passat that he took while the 4th Division police officers were checking it. Photos showed the SUV sustained injuries only on the front passenger side of the vehicle. The window was shattered by several bullet holes.

"I thought y'all might like to see some photos from my brush with death," MacInnes highlighted.

Friends immediately commented on their concern and checked upon him, to which he replied he is okay but is "rattled" and "spooked...pretty good" by the experience. Other friends expressed gratitude that he survived the shooting. While some offered to drive him to wherever he may need to go in the next couple of days.

MacInnes initially responded that he planned to take an Uber to and from work the next day, Sunday, until he can get a rental car come Monday. But as the extent of what happened dawned on him the next day, he eventually responded to offers for a free ride that he is not going to work anymore.

"Thank you, but I think I may just take the day off & do a little self-care. My plan is to ride my bicycle over to The Ice House & attend an in-person AA meeting at 11 am. Also, I didn't get much sleep last night & I doubt I would be very productive at work today," MacInnes revealed.

In an interview with Wave, MacInnes detailed how he miraculously survived being hit by several bullets that afternoon. MacInnes said he was driving through Smoketown when he suddenly decided to take a different route home. MacInnes shared he never gave a second thought to being in a place he did not normally take home and compared himself to a fish out of water.

The moment he passed the Meyzeek School at the corner of Jackson and Lampton Streets, bullets punctured the passenger window and shattered it. The impact sent shrapnels into his face but he was not hit by the bullet.

According to MacInnes, the split-second impact sounded like a string of firecrackers going off that startled him. Yet he was still in a moment of denial that he was in danger and kept on driving at the same pace. He then heard the gunfire stop but went back on when he turned onto Lampton. A bullet then struck his window and shattered it. Only then did he realize he was in a middle of a gunfight. He was so shocked and stunned that he thought of God while in danger.

That was when MacInnes stepped on the gas and only stopped at Breckinridge Street. He then called the police, who arrived in minutes through the aid of the Roselane Court's Shotspotter alert. The police helped clean the cuts on MacInnes face and removed the bullets from his car. Then they escorted him back home. The matter is currently under investigation and police are looking for the suspects.

Faithwire reported that, 48 hours after escaping death, MacInnes is still shaken by the experience but is truly grateful for being alive.

"It's a miracle. I'm very grateful that somehow I cheated death yet again," MacInnes exclaimed.