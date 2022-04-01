After Evangelist Franklin Graham personally visited Ukraine for two days, he urged Christians to pray for Ukraine.

President and CEO of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association (BGEA) went to Ukraine to oversee the emergency assistance provided by Samaritan's Purse teams to thousands of refugees in the war-torn country, CBN News reported.

He visited local church leaders and medical professionals who serve at the Emergency Field Hospital that their humanitarian ministry put up in Lviv. He encouraged doctors, nurses, lab techs, and other people who work at the hospital.

"This is dangerous work, but our team is committed to helping the people of Ukraine. We want them to know that God loves them and we're here to care for them," said Graham. "There are many needs on the ground, but the greatest need is prayer. We need to continue to pray that God would work in the hearts of leaders to end the fighting."

Earlier this March, Samaritan's Purse Emergency Field Hospital opened its doors in western Ukraine to further treat patients suffering due to intensifying conflict. Director of the Samaritan's Purse International Health Unit, Elliot Tenpenny, told those who gathered at the hospital, "We come in the Name of Jesus Christ, and we hope this hospital is a blessing to you."

Lviv Governor Maxim Kozitsky spoke and described the dreadful situation of their country. He hoped the war will be over soon. "We thank Samaritan's Purse for coming here to help us," he said.

Samaritan's Purse had set up a 58-bed hospital on the outskirts of Lviv which includes an emergency room, Intensive Care Unit, and two operating rooms to suffice the capacity to perform dozens of surgeries per day. The Emergency Field Hospital has been airlifted to Poland via three flights then transported to the border of Ukraine.

Samaritan's Purse had served several orthopedic patients using the facility already. Samaritan's Purse has about 140 disaster relief specialists on the ground between Ukraine, Poland, Romania, and Moldova.

Last March 10, together with Samaritan's Purse Vice President Edward Graham, former Vice President Mike Pence, and his wife also met with the refugees and the disaster team to hear their stories. They prayed for them and gave them words of encouragement.

"I want the Ukrainian people to know that Americans are standing with them in prayer," Pence said. "I appreciate that Samaritan's Purse is always on the frontlines with help in Jesus' Name. Where there is suffering, you are there."

Edward also said "We're very grateful that Vice President and Mrs. Pence care so much about the Ukrainian people. They were a great encouragement to our team today."

"This situation is heartbreaking, and we are here to do all we can to help relieve suffering," he added.

Samaritan's Purse continues to provide medical service to thousands of Ukrainian. Last March 23, the fifth airlift was being transported to Ukraine, carrying 19 tons of relief which includes medical supplies to aid the logistics and supply chain of the medical system in Ukraine, Samaritan's Purse said.