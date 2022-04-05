A year-old clip of North Carolina's lieutenant governor arguing that there are only two genders has resurfaced amidst the transgender debate.

Over the last two months, the transgender debate heated up once again after transgender swimmer Lia Thomas broke women's records and Florida passed a new parental rights law that limits classroom discussions on sexual preference and gender identity. Recently, a year old video clip has gone viral, as it featured North Carolina's Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson arguing that there are only two genders.

The Blaze reported that in August last year, North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson delivered a sermon about the increasing number of people identifying as transgender. The impassioned speech made rounds on the internet and social media again this weekend because of his scathing take on the transgender debate.

The BizPac Review reported that Robinson's remarks were addressed to the Upper Room Church of God in Christ in Raleigh, North Carolina. The lieutenant governor did not hold back on criticizing the transgender movement, putting out "controversial" statements that said there are only "two genders."

"Ain't but two genders! Two genders! Ain't nothing but men and women," Robinson declared, as per Not the Bee. The lieutenant governor argued that it doesn't matter if a person goes to the doctor and undergoes a surgery to remove their reproductive parts, take hormone therapy, or dress up as the opposite gender, they are still man and woman.

"You ain't changed what God put in you, that DNA. You can't transcend God's creation, I don't care how hard you try," Robinson charged. He described the transgender movement in the U.S. as "demonic" and "full of the spirit of Anti-Christ."

"It's...time for Christians to start standing up and stop being afraid to say the truth," Robinson urged, saying he was unafraid of people who will try to cancel him over his views. "I'm not afraid for us to stand up and tell the truth about that issue."

Robinson also pointed out how the transgender movement movement is "dragging our kids down into the pit of hell, trying to teach them that mess in our schools." The video of the North Carolina lieutenant governor speaking earned over 1.3 million views since being uploaded on Saturday, with many Christian conservatives sharing and commenting on it.

Hallelujah. The truth that too many are too afraid to say out loud. This brother says it. Amen.

pic.twitter.com/GP7DL9zctG — Denny Burk (@DennyBurk) April 3, 2022

Pro-life activist Obianuju Ekeocha took to Twitter to call upon "brothers and sisters" to "listen in to the pastor preaching some undiluted, unadulterated, unfettered, unedited truth." Meanwhile, Congressional candidate Maud Maron added that Americans today "don't want gender ideology taught in schools...teach the basics, leave the ideology at the schoolhouse door."

The discussion comes immediately after Transgender Day of Visibility on Thursday, during which the Biden administration's Office of Population Affairs and Department of Health and Human Services' National Child Traumatic Stress Network both released documents in support of "gender-affirming care" for transgender children and teens. "Gender-affirming care" is defined by the government as "a supportive form of healthcare" that involves "medical, surgical, mental health, and non-medical services" specifically for transgender and nonbinary individuals.

"Gender-affirming care" also involves allowing transgender kids to use their preferred names, pronouns, and public restrooms, as well as non-reversible surgeries to remove reproductive parts, and puberty blockers and hormone therapy.