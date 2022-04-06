Christian singer-songwriter Jordan St. Cyr shared the inspiration behind his successful music career in creating and singing songs for Jesus Christ.

In an interview with Faithwire, St. Cyr revealed his album had been in his heart for a long time. "God put this album since I was a kid," he said. "In His kindness and grace allowed me to take the scenic route to get here," he continued.

According to the "Fires" singer, his album was a culmination of his and his wife's testimony over the past three years. He said that God walked alongside them in the toughest and hardest season of their lives. He also shared that through this hard season they experienced, they were given a new perspective of pain and suffering. The singer realized that God used hardships to draw people closer to him.

"It's been hard but beautiful last few years," he said.

He shared that their daughter, Emery, was born with a rare condition called "Sturge-Weber syndrome." He said, "She had an overgrowth of blood vessels on the left side of her face and head, which a kind of web over the left side of the brain stealing blood away from that side so it's not growing properly."

Her daughter's condition led to multiple seizures, a high risk of stroke, and blood clots which led the first year of her life to emergencies and hospitalizations. "There were some weeks where we had doctor's appointments every day of the week," he explained.

He admitted that experience got them broken yet wouldn't change anything because their perspective of pain and suffering shifted into a biblical viewpoint.

"We've just watched what God has done through this little girl already and we're blown away," he said.

According to him, his daughter taught him extreme vulnerability. He said, "She had this birthmark on the left side of her face, and in her case, she wears her vulnerability on the outside of herself." He pointed out that people can hide vulnerability yet her daughter doesn't have it. He recounted moments when they "received terrible remarks" about her appearance.

He told a story of an elderly man who rode the elevator with his wife. His wife prepared her heart for the worst as the man was looking for her daughter's face. To her surprise, the man said "Isn't God's artwork just so beautiful." He shared that those moments revealed God's heart to them.

In his recent post on Facebook, St. Cyr thanked people who have been praying for their daughter and their family. He wrote, "The body of Christ is truly a gift. Your prayers have strengthened us and reminded us we're not in this alone. We are indebted to you all for the grace and love you've poured out on our family."

The Christian artist shared that committed to singing solely about Christ seven years ago. "It was really when I kind of gave my future, my career over to Christ," St. Cyr said. Now he's topping charts and is currently on tour for his new album.

According to his website, his song entitled "Fires" hit the airwaves last year on major networks and stations for nearly 18 months straight, and had reached millions of people making it to the top five songs on radios. "Fires" was followed by "Weary Traveler," a poignant song for these uncertain times that blocked the number one spot on the charts for multiple weeks.