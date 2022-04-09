Among more than four million people who fled Ukraine since the Russian invasion started were thousands of Jewish refugees including some Holocaust survivors who hope to rebuild their life in Israel.

CBN News reported several organizations were working together to help the Jewish community who lives in Ukraine including some Holocaust survivors to be relocated to Israel. The International Fellowship of Christians and Jews joined the Israeli government, the Jewish Agency, and other Jewish groups to make it possible.

"Here [in Kishinev] with the Jewish community, with the Joint, with all the organizations, we built an opportunity to have places for the people to sleep, to eat, and to be in a safe, warm place," said Benny Hadad, Head of the Aliyah Department of the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews. He also recounted a story he heard on the borders from the Jewish community. Someone said, "If already to be a refugee, it's better to be a Jewish refugee."

Based on the report, the municipality of Kishinev, Moldova's capital, donated an indoor tennis center, known as "The Hub" to home temporarily the refugees. "So, from this day we have started organizing a rescue operation for the members of the Jewish communities from Ukraine," said Aliona Grossu, CEO of the Jewish Community of the Republic of Moldova.

From the border, refugees were directed either to the Israeli Consulate in Kishinev or the Hub, where the Jewish Agency verifies their eligibility to settle in Israel. Afterward, the Foreign Ministry would provide the travel documents. When everything was cleared, IFCJ would arrange their travels on charter flights.

The refugees have the option to choose between Israel or other European countries. Magen David Adom said that Israel's emergency medical service has also a team prioritizing treatment for fleeing refugees.

"On March 12th an aircraft bomb fell next to our house. All the windows, glass, window frames, and doors were shattered in the apartments. It was freezing outside, and it was impossible to stay in the apartment," Liudmyla Polunova told CBN News while waiting for their permission to go to Israel. "It's a catastrophe. It was a miracle that we were able to leave Mariupol now," she continued.

"We expect peace. We expect some kind of wellbeing, [a] peaceful life. Because we were kicked out of Donetsk, kicked out of Mariupol and now I simply don't know what to do. I want a future for my son," she said. Pulnova's family was one of the Jewish families who hope for a peaceful life in Israel.

"I hope everything will go well [in Israel] - that this whole thing will be over. It's hard to move, of course, all my friends are [in Ukraine]. But at least there will be peace [in Israel]," said Andreii, Polunova's son.

"I think Israel is our salvation. And I think everything will go well for us. The main thing is for us to be healthy, to be alive because we couldn't even hope that everything would end so well," said Tetiana, Polunova's mother.

In a press release, Fellowship President and CEO Yael Eckstein plead for help for Ukrainian Holocaust survivors who were at risk again. He recounted the story of Boris Minkovich, a Ukrainian Jew and Holocaust survivor, who had been in danger. Minkovich was now in Israel through the help of various people helping across Eastern Europe and The Fellowship.

"Fellowship staff and volunteers are keeping in touch with those in danger to help find ways to get them to safety or to help them evacuate the country altogether," IFCJ wrote.