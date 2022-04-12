The new Masters golf champion, who on Sunday won a stunning victory, credits his win and overall golf career to God who, according to him, is the "reason" why he's playing the sport.

Masters Champ Scottie Scheffler, who also won his first PGA in February this year as per CBN News, is very outspoken when it comes to thanking God for letting him play the sport and actually excel at it.

"The reason why I play golf is: I'm trying to glorify God and all that He's done in my life," Scheffler said.

Asked by reporters as to how he succeeds in both life and golf, he says it's about his relationship with God.

"That all goes back to my faith," he said.

Thanks to this faith, Scheffler took home $2.7 million in prize money, as well as the popularity that comes with winning the renowned golf championship.

Playing for God

Speaking to reporters, the champion golfer explained that his identity is not based on his golfing career, saying his "identity is not a golf score." He added that he was reminded of this truth by his own wife, Meredith, who said her love for him will remain the same whether he wins the championship or not.

"Like Meredith told me this morning, she says, 'If you win this golf tournament today if you lose this golf tournament by 10 shots if you never win another golf tournament again,' she goes, 'I'm still going to love you, you're still going to be the same person, Jesus loves you, and nothing changes,'" the golfer said.

This encouragement, which Meredith gave to him before he became the Masters champ, helped him remember the reason why he does his best in his field.

"And all I'm trying to do is glorify God, and that's why I'm here, and that's why I'm in this position," he said.

A wife's encouragement

Scottie shared that aside from that kind of encouragement, his wife always gives him the kind of support that he wants whenever his is on the golf course-she prays for him to have peace.

"Every day when we go out there, Meredith always prays for peace, because that's what I want to feel on the golf course, is peace and have fun and just feel His presence," he said as per Sports Spectrum. "So that's her prayer every day. That's my prayer, and I really felt that today. I felt at peace."

Scottie also shared that Meredith, before he won the championship, helped him prepare his heart for the possibility that he could win by reminding him about God's character.

"[My wife] told me, 'Who are you to say that you're not ready?' Who am I to say that I know what's best for my life?" Scottie said. "What we talked about is: God is in control, and the Lord is leading me, and if today's my time, then it's my time."

This is not the first time the champ won over other golfers. As mentioned about, he also won the PGA Tour earlier this year, and he also thanked God for that victory, which is something he called an unforgettable experience.