The Walt Disney Company will be airing an ad created by LGBT advocacy organization GLAAD that claims some politicians “tear families apart” by passing bills banning genital mutilation surgeries for children.

GLAAD released a 60-second public service announcement last week entitled "Protect Our Families." The advertisement focused on the Briggle family. Amber Briggle, a mother of two, narrates her story of having a transgender kid. In the video, her daughter identified as a boy and goes by the name Max.

The LGBT advocacy group implicated in the video that "families with transgender kids are just like any other family who love their kids unconditionally and simply want the best for them."

CBN News reported that Briggle discussed Max's interests in an attempt to "persuade those people who'll be watching the ad to support parents who want their children to be given puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones by saying a transgender child is no different than yours."

"There are some politicians who are trying to tear my family apart, simply because my [daughter] is transgender," Briggle asserted in the video. "Trans kids don't have a political agenda. They are just kids. They just want to be left alone."

CNBC News reported that Disney was one of the four companies that will air the ad from GLAAD which came along as tensions between Disney and Florida lawmakers have been escalated for passing the states' HB 1557 law or what LGBT advocates refer to as the "Don't Say Gay" bill. The PSA will be aired by outlets owned by Disney, Comcast, WarnerMedia, and Paramount. Based on the report, the company vowed to help abolish the new law which prohibits instructions on sexual orientation and gender identity in public schools from kindergarten to third grade.

Amber Briggle has been managing a blog titled "Love to the Max" that mainly focuses on advocation LGBT rights of the children which include her child Max. According to her August 2019 blog post entitled "3 Things Your Child Can Do to Help Make Middle School Better for My Trans Son," Briggle's child has socially transitioned in first grade.

In the blog, she said that "my sweet [daughter], Max, socially transitioned in 1st grade - changing [her] name and pronouns, but otherwise living life exactly the same (only much, much happier)."

In her speech at this year's GLAAD Media Awards, Briggle said, "We live in Texas, where Gov. [Greg] Abbott issued a directive to investigate parents like my husband, Adam, and I for child abuse because we provide Max with the gender-affirming care he needs."

Meanwhile, the American College of Pediatricians reiterated that "There is not a single long-term study to demonstrate the safety or efficacy of puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and surgeries for transgender-believing youth." According to the organization, "youth transition is experimental, and therefore, parents cannot provide informed consent, nor can minors provide assent for these interventions."

They also concluded that these "medical interventions fail to reduce suicide" among the adults based on long-term evidence that the organization had.