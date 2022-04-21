The wife of televangelist and former presidential candidate Pat Robertson died at the age of 94 in their Virginia Beach, Virginia home on Tuesday.

Charisma News reported that Adelia "Dede" Robertson is survived by her husband and their four children, 14 grandchildren, and 23 great-grandchildren. The Christian Broadcasting Network, which was founded by Pat, announced the demise of Dede on April 19. CBN also released a tribute to their First Lady written by 700 Club International Managing Director Ken Hulme.

The tribute highlighted a previous interview conducted by CBN reporter Scott Ross on the life, love, and legacy of Dede. Ross asked Dede during the interview what was her greatest personal accomplishment or achievement.

"Raising four children," Dede replied.

"That's it? That is your No.1?" Scott asked in surprise.

"No. 1," Dede confirmed.

Scott's surprise comes from knowing Dede's impressive accomplishments in life, which ranged from being a fashion model and Miss Ohio State contest beauty queen in her youth to an accomplished author and CBN high official.

Accordingly, Dede earned a Social Administration bachelor's degree from the Ohio State University. She then pursued her Masters in Nursing at the Yale University School of Nursing. It was at Yale where she met Pat Robertson who was studying law at the said university. The couple married in 1954.

Dede became a Christian in 1957 and two years later helped Robertson buy a broken-down UHF station, which later on became the Christian Broadcasting Network. Since 1960, Dede has served as CBN's Board of Directors Secretary and member. She continued as a valued member of the boards of Regent University and Operation Blessing International Relief and Development Corporation.

She also designed all of the CBN buildings' interiors being an innate interior designer and antique expert. She also did the interior design for Founders Inn and Regent University.

Dede, besides these accomplishments, was appointed as the US delegate to the Inter-American Commission of Women in 1982. The appointment lasted until 1990. She became the Christian Woman of the Year awardee in 1986. She was the author of "My God Will Supply" and "The New You." Plus, she was also a regular columnist for Christian Life Magazine.

In addition, Dede campaigned enthusiastically for Robertson in 1987 and 1988 when he run for the United States presidential race. The campaign enabled her to represent her husband during visits to 52 American cities. She also traveled for CBN, Operation Blessing, and The Flying Hospital's medical missions throughout the world.

"Are you proud of your children?" Scott persisted.

"I am very proud of all of my children. It is wonderful to know that my children are serving the Lord and doing what He wants them to do," Dede said.

Dede spent her last few months in Trinity Hospice under the care of Jessica Pope and Seniorcorp's personnel.

Gordon Robertson, one of Dede's sons, reveals that his mother is the glue that held their family together. She was also the reason CBN came into existence. While the late matriarch's spouse described her as a woman of great faith.

"Dede Robertson was a woman of great faith, a champion of the Gospel, and a remarkable servant of Christ who has left an indelible print on all that she set her hand to during her extraordinary life," Pat Robertson said.