National Basketball Association legend Earvin "Magic" Johnson testified to God's goodness during a virtual press conference on Apple TV's four-part documentary series on his life, "They Call Me Magic," which debuts today, April 22.

During the Apple TV press conference, Cleveland Reporter John Benson asked how did Magic Johnson's faith sustain him in the most challenging period of his life, which was being diagnosed with HIV. The former NBA President responded pointing to faith's essential role in his life.

"Faith was everything. I always lean on my faith. God has truly blessed me to come through a lot of challenges in my life. Especially when I think about HIV, always being there for me and helping me make the right decisions when I need to make tough decisions. Also, just blessed me with the best wife a man could have in Cookie and our children and grandchildren. So I lean on my faith all of the time. I will never stop doing that, loving the Lord, loving God. I just thank him every day for everything that he's blessed me with," Johnson said.

As per the Christian Headlines, Johnson revealed that his mother, Christine, was a great influence on his faith. Johnson admitted to being a mama's boy and loves his mother to death since she is everything to him out of being really close to her. He said Christine is "a woman of huge faith" who is "very involved in her church." His mother then raised him and his siblings the same way by being involved in the church. He said he and his siblings are involved in the church in different ways.

"She has always prayed for me and has always been there for me. She has influenced my life to give back. That's the reason I give back so much is because of my mother. And I love her for that," Johnson shared.

Johnson, who was raised as a Seventh-day Adventist, was diagnosed with HIV in 1991. Last November 7, Johnson celebrated three decades of being a living testimony against the deadly disease. The date also happened to coincide with his 30th year of retirement from professional basketball. He retired after announcing he was diagnosed with the disease. The 62-year-old former Los Angeles Lakers point guard thanked God in Twitter on the said occasion for the tremendous blessings given him.

Johnson's struggle with the dreaded disease has become a global inspiration for he transformed grief into victory. In fact, this is one of the highlights of "They Call Me Magic." The introduction to the documentary series said that Johnson shifted the global dialogue on HIV when he overcame its staggering odds.

Accordingly, the first part of the series focused on Johnson's journey from his hometown in Lansing, Michigan into being a global sports icon in the 1980s through his "dazzling style of play that forever changed the game of basketball." The series also presented how Johnson similarly changed the path taken by his predecessors who left the playing field when he shifted into a business titan. Johnson was said to revolutionize "the way corporate America does business in Black communities."

The documentary series, whose teaser trailer was unveiled last April 4, is a collaboration of renowned Director Rick Famuyiwa, editor Dirk Westervelt, and cinematographer Rachel Morrison. New Slate Ventures and XTR produced the docuseries for Apple in association with Delirio Films and H. Wood Media.

Last April 14, a premiere was held for the docuseries at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles, California. The event was attended by former NBA stars like Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Norm Nixon, and Dwyane Wade. Various celebrities also flocked to the event like Stevie Wonder, Samuel L. Jackson, LaTanya Richardson, David Arquette, Gabrielle Union, and Debbie Allen.