A Christian woman who turned into singing worship songs when his brother died, went viral and launched her career now as a singer.

Capitol CMG artist Anne Wilson shared how God works despite tragedy through her debut album "My Jesus." Wilson was the first female artist to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard Christian charts with her song which held the top position for a record-breaking 23 weeks in 2021.

In her interview with The Christian Post, she narrated how her relationship with Jesus Christ helped her through a difficult time in her life. "I became a follower of Him and didn't know just what would happen three years later. In 2017 my older brother, Jacob, passed away in a car accident at the age of 23," she recounted. "That was such a hard season in my life. He was my best friend, and I loved him with everything in me.

"When he passed away, I just wanted to worship God and I found myself, instead of turning to medication or alcohol or something else, it was like I wanted to turn to the Lord for my medicine. When I needed comfort, or when I needed just to be comforted, [I'd] go straight to the piano and worship and sing," she explained.

She ended up posting a video on YouTube of the song that she sang at the funeral. She said, "That was what ended up going viral and I met my manager from that video and that's how everything started. I started working in the industry and doing co-writes and just processing all the loss of Jacob and what I had gone through with him, and then ended up signing a record deal in 2019 and started walking down the path of being a Christian artist."

Wilson acknowledged that following the Lord isn't always a beautiful journey, but she said God is present in every season of life, and "you're never going to have to go a day or a second without Him."

Her debut album, with 14 songs that have powerful declarations where the singer-songwriter talks back to the enemy in "Devil" and warns about distractions in "Sunday Sermons."

"Every song speaks to believing what the Lord says about you, rather than what the world says, and standing for truth, and stepping up and not being lukewarm, not just calling yourself a Christian but being in love with the Lord and seeking Him that way," the young artist said.

She realized that Jesus called her to worship Him and forget about becoming an astronaut for NASA. She wanted to be an encouragement to people who were lost and in other real-life situations.

"I wanted to write a song that was talking to Satan about the fact that we have victory in Jesus and that he has no hold over us. All those things that are in my songs, I wanted to stand firm in those truths and speak those, and I wanted my songs to reach all different age groups and all different walks of life."