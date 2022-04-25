The Samaritan's Purse CEO took to Facebook over the weekend to comment on how Disney is being used by LGBT activists to push their agenda.

This weekend, CEO and president of Samaritan's Purse Rev. Franklin Graham, who also serves as the CEO and president of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association took to social media to denounce Disney's "moral failure" and how LGBT activists are using large corporations to further their own agenda.

"Disney has gone too far. The people of Florida have revolted, and it's going to cost Disney big time," Franklin wrote on Facebook on Saturday. "Disney had a special tax status in the state which they benefited from in a huge way-but because they came out against the parents of Florida, the governor and legislators have revoked that status. "

Graham referenced Florida's new law that was passed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday evening. The new law strips Disney World off its "special governing power in the state of Florida" after it expressed opposition to the new parental rights law in the state, Fox News reported. During the signing of the bill, Gov. DeSantis accused Disney of lying about the content of the state's new "Parental Rights in Education" bill, which DIsney opposed. The Republican took this opportunity to target Disney, calling their commitment to fight the law unacceptable.

"What has happened at Disney is moral failure," Graham wrote. "Walt Disney had a vision for wholesome family entertainment. He was committed to the family. The morals of the corporate leadership of Disney today are in the gutter, and they want to redefine family counter to God's original design and flaunt sin."

Graham accused LGBTQ activists of using large corporations such as Disney to "force their agenda on the public." The Samaritan's Purse CEO also thanked Gov. DeSantis for pushing back against Disney for opposing the Parental Rights in Education law. He urged people to recognize that "there's a TON of fun things for families to do [in Florida] other than supporting Disney," as he visited the Samaritan's Purse Operation Heal Our Patriots program.

The Hill explained that Disney in Florida has been self-governing since 1967, when the state legislature created the Reedy Creek Improvement District (RCID), which empowers the company to act with the same authority and responsibility as a county government. This power has now been stripped off Disney by Gov. DeSantis. But this has repercussions on the taxpayers of Florida.

For once, the RCID's annual financial report of 2021 states a debt of almost $1 billion, which must be assumed by Orange and Osceola counties. Moreover, taxpayers will now be responsible for things that Disney currently pays for such as road improvements and other mandatory public services. Orange County Comptroller Phil Diamond confirmed that the county is closely monitoring the situation, as Gov. DeSantis' decision has a "very big impact" on taxpayers.

The report added, "According to a state statute, once the Senate and House pass the bill with the governor's signature, a majority of the district homeowners would have to vote in favor of dissolving the district, and since most people who live in RCID are employed by Disney, that scenario would be unlikely."