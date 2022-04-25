An actress who has identified herself to be pansexual in 2018 and currently identifies as nonbinary alleged on a social media guesting that God is beyond the male and female pronouns.

Faithwire said Hollywood rapper-actress Janelle Monae appeared in the April 20 episode of "Red Table Talk," which is aired on Facebook. The show is hosted by Jada Pinkett Smith, her mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris, and her daughter Willow.

The episode, entitled, "Janelle Monáe's Hidden Struggles," delved into the global superstar's difficulty fitting in allegedly because she can't be herself. The episode discussed the content of Monae's newly-released book, "The Memory Librarian: And Other Stories of Dirty Computer," which speaks of her journey as a member of the LGBTQ+ community.

"I just don't see myself as a woman solely. I feel all of my energy. I feel like God is so much bigger than the 'he' or the 'she.' And if I am from God, I am everything. But I will always, always stand with women. I will always stand with black women. But I just see everything that I am, beyond the binary," Monae said.

Monae shared that she had difficulty telling her family of her sexual identity because she was raised in a conservative Baptist home. She said her family was mostly in church and telling them of her sexual identity felt that she was opposing everyone. What she did was she threatened them that they will not get any of her hard-earned showbiz money if she will not be accepted for her sexual identity.

"My whole family is church, church, church. And I'm just like, 'Well, what does it mean to go against your whole family, on this thing?' But I was ready. I was like, 'You know what, if they don't love me, don't call me asking me for no money. You will not get my LGBTQIA+ money. Don't call me. How about that?' And I think that's still--some of them are still, 'Hmm. But let me be quiet because I might need something.' Seriously, you gotta love our people. You gotta love our people," Monae recalled.

Accordingly, Monae's book is done in collaboration with a host of writers who brought into paper the same-titled contents of the songwriter's album. The book, released last April 19, claims to speak of various threads of liberation, which it identifies as queerness, race, gender plurality, and love. The book's introduction from Harper Collins highlighted that these threads got tangled in a totalitarian landscape.

Smith, on the other hand, affirmed Monae's statements on how loving God is. Smith pointed out that God does not make mistakes and unlike man. Yet the host highlighted that the more a person becomes comfortable with oneself, the more that person can walk in one's own skin and would have no need for others nor expect anything from them.

Faithwire Editor Tre Goins-Phillips reacted to the statements made during the show and underscored the reality that God is spirit, which means He could not be defined in the same way man and society understood personhood. Goins-Phillips highlighted another reality, which is that God took a masculine form when He became man in the person of Jesus Christ. This excludes, he said, the Bible referring to God as "Father" 170 times. The Bible also referred to God as "theos" 900 times, which is a Greek masculine noun.

In addition, God also established man as either male or female as shown in Genesis 1:27, which the editor said defuncts the claim the LGBTQ+ community has on being nonbinary. God's constant reference to Himself with masculine titles, nouns, and pronouns similarly rebukes the claim Monae made in the show, Goins-Phillips stressed.