From being a "future wife" to now being officially wife, U.S. Olympic gold medalist Sydney McLaughlin and former NFL player Andre Levrone Jr. married in a Christian union last Friday.

McLaughlin and Levrone shared the first series of their wedding photos on Instagram on Sunday and provided more information about the Christian ceremony. As they become one, Levrone hopes for the success of their marriage to be anchored not on fame, fortune, or flash, but through submission to one another, a supernatural unity, and the pursuit of reconciliation for others.

On social media, the couple has been very vocal about their Christian faith. Levrone shared a series of photos from his wedding day, including one that showed how he incorporated Scripture into his ceremony.

The pair married at the Early Mountain Vineyards in Madison, Virginia, according to McLaughlin's images. Pastor Greg Hendricks, the campus pastor at The Rock Church in San Diego, California, officiated the event. As the newlyweds exchanged passionate vows, Chandler Moore and "The Gospel Group" played. People didn't say if the gospel group was Maverick City Music or something else.

McLaughlin said that they've been looking forward to that day for a long time and were overjoyed that it's finally arrived and they can now say they're married.

Loving One Another As Christ Loved The Church

In August 2021, the 22-year-old Olympic hurdler announced her engagement, with the 27-year-old Levrone promising to love his future wife as "Christ loved the Church."

She sweetly posted on her Instagram that she's baffled, wondering how someone who possessed everything she wished for has finally entered her life. She noted their progress as a team that exceeds the dates on a calendar. She emphasized the power of his then fiancé's faith, making her fall in love with him more and more each day.

"The most God-fearing, passionate, honest, loving, hard-working, protective, and sincere man I've ever known," McLaughlin said of Levrone.

She also said that she had known love when she met him. For her, it's a selfless decision to lay down someone's life for the sake of another's happiness. With that being said, she happily accepted Levrone's proposal of marriage.

McLaughlin continued, "You're the perfect man to lead me, and I can't wait to follow. Your future wife," she wrote in the caption.

She set a world best of 51.46 seconds in the women's 400-meter hurdles at the Tokyo Olympics last summer, when the couple announced their engagement just three weeks later. Before her engagement she uploaded an emotional video, implying that she only has a tiny handful of supporters, including Levrone.

In return, the former Carolina Panther and Baltimore Raven showed support to McLaughlin. Levrone encouraged her since then "future wife" to love extravagantly as "Christ loved the Church." As the needlework etched on the tongue of his shoe read, "We love because He first loved us."

