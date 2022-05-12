Amidst the seemingly endless argument on the issue about abortion, the Bible shows that God hates murder and strongly upholds life.

The leak of the Supreme Court's decision on the impending reversal of the Roe v. Wade has ignited mixed reactions from the American people. While abortion advocates are laying "compelling" reasons to maintain the ruling, it is important to revisit what God is saying on preserving life.

The Bible Reveals God Values Life From The Womb

In Psalm 139:13, the psalmist declares that it was God who "knit" him while he was still in his mother's womb. This confirms that life really does start in the womb and God Himself is its Master Creator.

Further, Psalm 127:3 states that children are a gift from the LORD and "the fruit of the womb is a reward." Thus, every child should be celebrated as a precious present from God and must never be considered as a burden.

God hates murder. This is evident when He declared the sixth statute in the Ten Commandments, as written in Exodus 20:13.

In Deuteronomy 27:25, the LORD also issued a warning on this evil practice. In the verse, God declared a curse for anyone who takes a bribe to shed "innocent blood."

Since abortion terminates innocent lives in the womb, this is apparently a form of murder regardless of its reasons. Hence by doing this, one is sinning before God.

Evangelist Franklin Graham views this practice as such. Speaking to Fox News last week to share his reaction to the planned protests of the pro-choice activists on Mother's Day, the minister applauded the unofficial decision of the Supreme Court which, he said, is good for the country. He pointed out that abortion is wrong before the eyes God.

"...63 million children have been aborted since Roe v. Wade. This is a crime against God," he said.

Asked about the stance of feminist movement on supporting abortion to merely care about women's health, Rev. Graham stressed that the leftists are only using the issue as a distraction for the upcoming midterm elections.

In the interview, he also encouraged the people of all faiths to come to church to celebrate life and their mothers.

God Delights In Life

God delights in creating life, thus forming Adam and Eve from the dust of the ground. He thought of nothing but only good for them, even preparing a paradise for them to live in. However, the enemy crept in to deceive Eve, who fell into sin and caused death to have the power over humankind. Despite this, the LORD continued to find a way to bring man to life even if it caused Him the Lord Jesus Christ.

The full extent of God's love is expressed in John 3:16 when He redeemed man out of the sting of death. In the passage, Jesus Himself said that because of the LORD's great love, He gave up His only Son and that by simply believing in Him, man will gain an everlasting life.