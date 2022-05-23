The owner of a restaurant in Mansfield, Texas handed out free cans of baby formula as parents struggle to obtain it in supermarkets.

"Our Place" Restaurant owner Benji Arslanovski purchased baby formula from a restaurant supplier he works with. He described to Fox News how the first lady he granted a can of baby formula was so happy to receive one. Her gratefulness affected Arslanovski so much that he did not charge the woman despite having originally planned to sell it at cost.

Many mothers and fathers, according to Arslanovski, were struggling and afraid and unsure how they will feed their children amid the shortage. So, he decided to make a way to help them until they are able to acquire supplies. He distributed nearly 300 cans and Texas Health of Mansfield offered to contribute another 105 cans.

"We feel good about that," Arslanovski said of his decision to give the much-needed commodity to parents.

President Joe Biden has invoked the Defense Production Act to remedy the nationwide baby formula shortage, prompting Arslanovski's efforts. Biden directed his administration to fly formula from overseas that fulfills U.S. health and safety standards using Defense Department aircraft.

The statement comes as the availability of infant formula in the United States has dropped by 40% since April, leaving new parents scrambling to feed their babies. In addition to the shortage, Abbott Laboratories issued a recall of Similac, exacerbating the currently existing problem.

Abbott CEO Penned Public Apology

In his op-ed published in Washington Post, Robert Ford, Abbott Laboratories CEO apologized to customers on Saturday for the statewide baby formula shortfall, promising to give "more formula to Americans than we were in January before the recall."

He promised that Abbott would make considerable effort to ensure that this never happened again, but he also noted that the company's measures would not eliminate families' current challenges.

The CEO claimed that the voluntary recall was a correct step even though evidence gathered during the probe found no connection between their goods and the four reported illnesses in babies. However, the FDA inquiry found a pathogen in their facility that he said the company would not tolerate. He had big hopes for this company, yet he admitted that they failed to meet them.

He was aware that some infants had been admitted to hospitals due to a shortage of "EleCare," a specialist formula for youngsters who are unable to digest other formulas or milk. Children who lose access to this formula may require medical care until it is returned to the shelves, due to its specific demands.

He said that the shortage was awful and heartbreaking. The CEO wrote that mking sure newborns are safe, and promising to produce the quality formula they need as soon as possible, was their top focus.

Abbott takes great delight in producing nourishment and formula for America's newborns, even the most vulnerable, according to Ford, but the previous few months have upset both consumers and them. He apologized to every family that got disappointed as a result of the infant formula shortage the voluntary recall exacerbated.

