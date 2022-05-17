The Republican congresswoman has set up a website to help parents find milk for their infants amidst a nationwide baby formula shortage.

U.S. Rep. Beth Van Duyne of Texas on Friday announced the launch of a new website called DFW Baby Formula, a website that allows parents in Dallas to sign up and post the addresses of stores that have baby formula available and the details of their stocks. The website also enables parents to fill out a form to provide information about stores that have run out of stock amid the baby formula shortage to update the map and inform others of the lack of supply.

Rep. Van Duyne explained that she launched DFW Baby Formula to address the baby formula shortage and address the Biden administration's lack of a proper response. The claimed that President Joe Biden is "complacent with hungry children and desperate parents," the Christian Post reported.

In a statement announcing the launch of the website, Rep. Van Duyne declared her commitment to "doing the work" the Democratic president "continually fails to accomplish." She underscored, "Infants across North Texas are hungry today, and I am focused on using all the available resources to ensure their bottles are full."

Meanwhile, the Texas congresswoman isn't the only Republican sounding the alarm on the Biden administration's shortcomings in handling the baby formula shortage. Florida's Rep. Kat Cammack has also spoken out against President Biden's inaction during an interview with Fox News's Sean Hannity on Thursday.

Rep. Cammack denounced how the Biden administration had "no plan, no contingencies, no way to backfill 43% of our nation's supply of baby formula." She also claimed to have received reports from Border Patrol agents about tractor containers full of baby formula stuck in a storeroom. She also took to Twitter on Wednesday to report the same, calling it an "America last" policy by the Biden administration to fail to deliver much needed supplies to supermarkets and end customers who need them.

Nationwide Baby Formula Shortage Caused by Several Factors

The baby formula shortage being experienced by multiple states in the U.S. today is caused by a combination of both short- and long-term problems that impacted most of the biggest American brands, Fox 29 reported. One factor is the COVID pandemic, which caused disruptions in labor, transportation, and raw materials. Added to this was the fact that parents were stockpiling baby formula amid the COVID lockdowns.

Moreover, in February, Abbott Nutrition recalled several major brands of baby formula and closed down its factory in Sturgis, Michigan, after federal officials launched an investigation into four infants who suffered bacterial infections after taking baby formula that came from the facility.

The Biden administration said it is now working to ensure that baby formula would be "safe and available" for families in the U.S. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration also announced it would enforce steps to increase the import of infant formula from the U.K., Europe, and Canada by lifting bans on formula imports from such locations.

