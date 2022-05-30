A leaked audio recording of a People's Liberation Army (PLA) top-secret meeting held last May 14 detailed the Chinese Communist Party's plans to invade Taiwan.

The Times Of India reported this was the first time since 1949 that an audio recording of China's top-secret meeting leaked to the public. The said audio clip has been posted on YouTube by Lude media, which guaranteed the material's authenticity.

China Preparing For War Against Taiwan

According to the media outlet, present during the meeting were PLA Major General Zhou He, Guangdong Provincial Committee Standing Committee Member Wang Shouxin, the Guangdong Governor, Vice Governor, and Deputy Secretary.

Allies under the code name "Thunder" within the Communist Party of China made the recording of the meeting, which was driven by the Guangdong Military Region's leadership. The clip revealed that China will safeguard Guangdong Province's Pearl River Delta area during the military operation against Taiwan. The Pearl River Delta's stability is said to be Guangdong and China's key to stability.

During the meeting, the central role of vital industries in the execution of the war was discussed. The said industries include telecommunication companies, satellite service companies, drone manufacturing, and boat production companies.

The meeting also mentioned China's reliance on four companies--Ji Hua Laboratory, Foshan Deliya, Shenzhen Aerospace Dongfanghong Satellite Co., and Zhuhai Orbita--as satellite detachments. The leaders present in the meeting disclosed having 16 low-orbit satellites "with 0.5 to 10 meters global remote ultra-high optical resolution sensing and imaging capabilities."

The number of equipment, detachments, and personnel was also mentioned for the mobilization tasks issued to a certain Chinese "province by the eastern and southern war zones."

Also Read: China Threatens To Start World War III By Vowing To Nuke Japan 'Continuously' Over Defense Of Taiwan

In addition, the audio clip also exposed plans of the Chinese government to recruit new military service personnel totaling 15,500 from the province. In gist, the meeting entailed pre-war preparations being undertaken by China and aimed to discuss an orderly transition from normal to war status.

"The National Defence Commission clearly stated that our province shall coordinate the implementation of the seven types of national level warfare resources, including, mainly, 64 10,000-ton roll-on/roll-off ships, 38 aircraft, 588 train cars, and 19 civil facilities including airports and docks," the clip said.

China's Behavior Prompts Taiwan To Strengthen Warfare Capabilities

In similar news, Taiwan News reported that Taiwan Foreign Minister Joseph Wu revealed China's political coercion in Taiwan and Hong Kong alongside its human rights violations showing the possibility that a war could erupt.

"First, they took Tibet for 'peace.' Then they turned Xinjiang into a de-extremism camp. Now they're rolling up Hong Kong and going after Taiwan for 'one China' and far beyond for 'my ancestors stopped by.' Aren't these the signs of a looming world war?" Wu said on Twitter on Sunday.

The minister's post included a Xinjiang police report that was publicly published by Adrian Zenz. The report highlighted three speeches of CCP's top officials on the country's direct involvement and close knowledge in "the mass internment drive." The report also mentioned well-guarded re-education camps by special police units carrying sniper and assault rifles. Some documents mentioned that police mandatorily accompany detainees who are transported in hoods, shackles, and handcuffs.

Wu also disclosed Taiwan's desire of strengthening its warfare capabilities in anticipation of China's invasion. Wu shared that Taiwan's military has been learning lessons from the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Last February, Christianity Daily reported that China made a move on Taiwan alongside the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The communist country deployed one Y-8 reconnaissance aircraft and eight Chinese J-16 fighters near the tip of the South China Sea and northeast of Taiwan's Pratas Islands. This prompted Taiwan's defense ministry to release defense missiles and warn the Chinese aircraft, which are under monitoring. Taiwan also increased its alert levels due to the incident.

Related News: Social Media Influencers Spreading Propaganda For This Superpower

(OJO: Here is the plag check report on this = https://drive.google.com/file/d/13zfXT3agxhJio0JV2FE6-GhsKeJgY5Us/view?usp=sharing)