Stephen Baldwin remembered his late mother, Carol Baldwin, through her baptism. He said that he will not worry anymore about her, and he is looking forward to seeing her again.

Stephen shared in his Instagram post a picture of his mom being baptized. As he was reminiscing, he said that Carol requested his wife Kenya, that she wanted to be baptized.

In response, Stephen told his wife that they will baptize her on their next trip. However, Kenya encouraged him to let his mom be baptized the next day. Carol has been baptized at Skaneateles Lake in New York. "Thank God for the bold and courageous women in my life," the American actor added.

He thanked his mom for their friendship-like relationship. He shared that they agreed on most things like serving others. He also said that maybe he would not find Jesus without her loving example of humility, grace, and unconditional love. The Christian actor thanked God that he will see his mom again.

The second eldest, Daniel Baldwin told Syracuse News that Carol was admitted with a urinary tract infection and was diagnosed with pneumonia. She died Thursday at the age of 92 in Syracuse Hospital with her children Daniel, Jane, and Beth at her bedside. She FaceTimed her other children and grandchildren.

Many people would like to attend her funeral. Daniel said they were figuring out they can make that happen. "She was loved," he said.

Alec Baldwin, eldest among them, also turned to social media to give the public the details of their mom's passing.

He remembered her teaching second and third acts from her. He also gave honor to his late mother, saying she's "a fighter and a champion" of the cause she chose to devote herself to for 25 years.

"We are all enormously proud of her accomplishments," he added.

Carol's Life and Legacy

A few years after the death of her husband, Alexander Baldwin Jr. because of lung cancer, Carol has been diagnosed with breast cancer. The breast cancer survivor dedicated her life to finding a cure for breast cancer. She joined several Long- Island-wide breast cancer support groups to launch an effort with SUNY Stony Brook. After battling sickness, she had a leadership role at the Central NY Chapter of the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation in Syracuse.

Through the help of the campus president Shirley Strum Kenny, the Carol M Baldwin Breast Cancer Research Fund was established at Stony Brook in 1996. For some later years, with the combined efforts of Carol and the SUNY Upstate University, they had raised millions of dollars for the cause. The funds were raised for breast cancer research at University Hospital and Medical Center at Stony Brook.

On a Twitter post, the SUNY Upstate Medical University honored her saying that she was an "indefatigable warrior against breast cancer." Many of Upstate projects in research of cancer cure were supported through her namesake fund. Upstate stated that they will continue the legacy she started.

Her grandchild, Hailey Bieber also celebrated her grandmother's life and legacy through her Instagram post.

