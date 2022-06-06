The country performers For King & Country and Anne Wilson were two of the awardees who took the most honors during this year's K-LOVE Fan Awards.

The K-LOVE Fan Awards 2022 Christian music ceremony, which was taped live at the Opry House in Nashville on May 29, was televised on June 3, much to Christian music fans' delight. The highly anticipated event saw the awarding of many Christian music artists, including For King & Country, which took home three awards and Anne Wilson, who bagged two awards.

According to the Tennessean, For King & Country were honored with the Artist Of The Year and Group/Duo Of The Year Awards, and their song, "For God is With Us" was named Song Of The Year at the Christian music ceremony. Meanwhile, Anne Wilson was named Female Artist of the Year and her song "My Jesus" won the Breakout Single award.

For King & Country Receives Three Major Honors at K-Love Fan Awards

During last year's K-LOVE Fan Awards, For King & Country, which is made up by brothers and bandmates Luke and Joel Smallbone, already reaped several awards. This year, Luke accepted the award on behalf of the band as Joel was unable to attend the Christian music ceremony due to his vocal cord surgery. While accepting the award for Group/Duo Of The Year, Luke reflected on his journey as an artist and how it led him to think about how he used his voice on and off stage.

"The question I have for you today is what will you do with your voice?" Luke told audiences and viewers. "Because something remarkable can take place here with bravery and courage and with a deep faith in Jesus."

Anne Wilson Takes Home Award for Female Artist of the Year

"My Jesus" singer Anne Wilson, who hails from Lexington, Kentucky, was honored with the Female Artist of the Year while her song was awarded for Breakout Single. But her successes did not come without challenges.

According to Faithwire, Wilson as a young girl dreamed of becoming an astronaut. But when her older, 23 year old brother passed away in a tragic car crash, she sang publicly for the first time at his funeral. It was at that bittersweet moment when realized her life's purpose as a singer and songwriter.

As an honoree at the K-LOVE Fan Awards 2022, Wilson said that the awards made her feel "so honored" and "so grateful." She added that it felt "surreal" to be at the Christian music ceremony and "realize that the fans voted" for her. She added, "That's such an honor and just makes me so humble, so grateful."

Other awardees at K-LOVE Fan Awards 2022 include Katy Nichole. whose song "In Jesus Name (God Of Possible)" was honored with Worship Song of the Year. The 21 year old singer and songwriter from Arizona told the Christian Post that it was "unbelievable" looking back at her journey a year ago and coming to the point of winning an award, admitting that she was truly "in awe" of it all. Wilson quoted Scripture following her win as she reflected on God's faithfulness in her life, citing Ephesians 3:20, which she said was one of her favorite Bible verses.



