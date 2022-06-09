Broward County Public School district in Florida is instructing its teachers to hide any information about students' gender transition from parents.

An "LGBTQ Critical Support Guide" was released by the said school district informing the educators that it is now school policy to "secretly" ask schoolchildren in 6th-12th grades that are transitioning to another gender how they want to be addressed and "assess the degree to which, if any, the parent(s)/guardian will be involved in the process," CBN News reported.

Further, teachers are being urged to honor if students decide to keep their transition from parents or family members, and strongly suggested that they ask how these students want to be addressed in communications to the home or at events where parents or legal guardians are present.

'Secret' Measure Supposed to be for Student's Mental Health

As written in the manual, keeping parents in the dark about their children's gender transition is supposed to "consider the health, well-being, and safety of the transitioning student."

Add to that, the manual offers students to transition in between grades or over the summer if they "wish" to do so "to maintain privacy and confidentiality."

To this, the Parents Defending Education's Director of Outreach, Erika Sanzi, negatively reacted stating that Broward County Public School official's suggestion for a child to transition over summer and "their promise to deceive parents, and their position" is just unforgivable and strongly rebel against their promise to do no harm, Fox News revealed.

Manual Contradicts Dubbed "Don't Say Gay" Bill

It seems that Broward County Public School's LGBTQ Critical Support Guide contradicts a lot of the "Parental Rights in Education" bill that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed last March.

From a rundown of what the bill is and what it is not, Fox News wrote that school districts are required to have procedures to "reinforce the fundamental right of parents to make decisions regarding the upbringing and control of their children in a specified manner."

Further, the bill says that parents are required to be notified in case of changes "in the student's services or monitoring related to the student's mental, emotional, or physical health or well-being and the school's ability to provide a safe and supportive learning environment for the student," and it restrains schools from "encouraging a student to withhold" such information from a parent.

The said bill has been labeled "Don't Say Gay" bill by a lot of critics and is being strongly opposed. The White House and President Biden tweeted about it declaring that it is "designed to attack LGBTQI+ kids", and that it is a "hateful bill" respectively.

DeSantis, on the other hand, said that the bill is to protect the kids and ensure "that parents are able to send their kid to kindergarten without having some of this stuff injected into their school curriculum."

Both CBN News and Fox News have reached out to get a statement from Broward County Public School yet they haven't released any yet as of writing.

