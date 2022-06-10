Two mothers from the U.S. have shared their stories on how abortion pill reversal treatment has helped them carry their babies to term.

Chemical abortion, which continues to be legal in the U.S., involves taking pills that block production of the hormone progesterone that prevents the baby's development and another to induce a miscarriage. If the pill used to induce a miscarriage is not taken within 72 hours of taking the hormone pill, the unborn child may continue to live inside the womb. But an abortion pill reversal can help mothers who decide to make the pro-life choice to continue on with the pregnancy.

Heartbeat International is a pro-life association that supports the largest network of crisis pregnancy centers around the globe. They are also the group that established the Abortion Pill Reversal Network or APRN, which offers a 24/7 contact center to mothers who change their minds about terminating a pregnancy and instead made the pro-life decision to carry their unborn children. According to APRN's website, it receives more than 150 mission-critical calls monthly from mothers who regret their decision to abort their unborn infants.

How Does the Abortion Pill Reversal Network Work?

APRN works to support women who regret their decision to undergo a chemical abortion and instead are making the pro-life decision to continue with pregnancy. They do this by connecting women who have taken the first abortionb pill to a network of medical professionals who are capable of administering the abortion pill reversal protocol.

More than 3,000 lives have been saved by the APRN. This includes the child of a college student named Monica, who told The Christian Institute that her relationship with her unborn child's father had ended while she was pregnant. She said she "felt so unprepared, confused, and scared."

While Monica wanted to continue with pregnancy and go with her pro-life decision, the father of her child pressured her to have an abortion. He took her to the clinic and paid for a chemical abortion. Monica immediately regretted her decision and "frantically searched online for anything that would help," eventually landing on the APRN website. She spoke to the APRN support service who helped with her pro-life decision. She remarked, "Calling their hotline number changed my life."

Mother Recounts Regretting Decision to Abort Unborn Child

Shashana also regretted her decision to abort her unborn child. She was a single mother whose boyfriend did not want to have more children. Like Monica, Shashana's boyfriend urged her to have an abortion. She received the first pill from a Planned Parenthood clinic and took it but soon regretted the decision. She called them back for help but they told her that "nothing could be done" and that she must take the second pill to terminate the pregnancy.

Shashana was not deterred. She eventually found the APRN helpline and was connected to a pregnancy help center, which connected her with a doctor who helped her through the abortion pill reversal process. She later had a healthy baby boy.

Abortion pill reversal treatments are especially important today, when abortion continues to be debated. According to the New York Post, the U.S. Supreme Court may overturn Roe v. Wade, the 1973 landmark decision that legalized abortion in America, as soon as Monday, June 13. The high court had just updated its calendar on Thursday, indicating that a decision could be handed down either on Monday or Wednesday this coming week.



