A pastor who has long supported Donald Trump denounced LGBT advocates and called them a "threat" that should be punished for "treason."

An outspoken supporter of former President Donald Trump, Pastor Mark Burns has declared war against LGBT advocates this week as he labeled them a "national security threat" that should be punished for treason. The 42 year old South Carolina native, who is now a Republican congressional candidate, argued that Congress must relaunch the House Un-American Activities Committee (HUAC) to hold people "accountable for treason."

"The LGBT transgender grooming [of] our children's minds is a national security threat because it is ultimately designed to destabilize the republic we call the United States of America," Pastor Burns said in during an appearance on "The Stew Peters Show" this week, Newsweek reported. "Because there's no such thing as trans kids, there's only abusive parents. Period."

Pastor Wants to Punish Parents for Pushing the LGBT Agenda Onto Them

Pastor Burns, who is now running for Congress in South Carolina's Fourth District against three more Republicans, urged his followers to donate to his campaign and vote for him so he could "help fight to bring God back to the center of American politics and culture." The pro-Trump pastor added that once elected, he intends to vote to ensure "abusive parents" are held accountable for "child abuse."

Pastor Burns argued that parents who are LGBT advocates to their children must be put in jail "for abusing their child's mind." Moreover, the pro-Trump pastor urged that teachers who teach the LGBT agenda and "groomers" within the American school system should not only be terminated but also be held accountable for "abusing young children."

One of Pastor Burns' main objectives is to revive the HUAC, an investigative committee of the U.S. House of Representatives that was established in 1938 to investigate private citizens and public employees who allegedly had Communist ties, the Truman Library explained. The committee was dissolved in the 1970s, but the pro-Trump pastor wants to revive it to address present-day national security threats such as parents who expose their children to the LGBT agenda.

Pastor Burns believes that the current "indoctrination" taking place in the U.S. today is comparable to the same indoctrination in Nazi Germany, when they were teaching chidlren to believe in Hitler even before he came into power in 1933. He urged the government to start holding people for "treason" by having "public hearings" and "start executing" those who have been found to have committed treason "just like they did back in 1776."

Texas Taking Action Against Parents of LGBT Children

Pastor Burns appears to be following in the footsteps of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, who has mobilized local government to investigate parents of LGBT children over gender-affirming medications, which the Republican governor believes is tantamount to abuse. According to the Houston Chronicle, on Friday, LGBT advocates stormed a meeting of Texas child welfare agency to protest the investigations into parents of LGBT kids, labeling them as child abusers.

The protest comes just after a second major lawsuit was filed against the Texas government by three families who were under investigation for child abuse. These investigations resumed in May after the Texas Supreme Court rejected a lower court's order that temporarily stopped them. Texas' child welfare agency confirmed that there are at least nine investigations currently underway families with transgender children.



