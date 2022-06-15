Apologist Ken Ham used a Bible verse to strongly criticize New Zealand's plan of taxing farmers for their animals' belches and flatulence as a way to combat climate change.

The founder and CEO of Answers in Genesis, Creation Museum, and the world-renowned Ark E posted on his Facebook account yesterday his reaction about this new scheme the NZ government is trying to pull off to cut down on gas emissions, quoting Romans 1:22, which says "Claiming to be wise, they became fools."

He shared Sky News' video report, where host Chris Smith described the issue as "world's first" and "laughing stock", with the caption, "This is what happens when you reject the truth of God's Word that man has dominion over the creation (Genesis 1:28)."

'What A Mess Politicians Are Getting Us Into', Ham Declares

Genesis 1:28 states, "God blessed them and said to them, "Be fruitful and increase in number; fill the earth and subdue it. Rule over the fish in the sea and the birds in the sky and over every living creature that moves on the ground."

The 70 years old Australian Christian fundamentalist explained that the above bible verse doesn't give humans the right to abuse creation but instead for us to use creation for our good and God's glory.

Further, he expressed frustration over politicians who gives no importance to Scripture saying, "What a mess many politicians are getting us into because they reject God's Word." He stated that when the flood and the Bible's timeline of history are rejected, people will definitely misunderstand climate, climate change, and the many issues surrounding it.

Also Read: Noted Apologist Ken Ham Explains Why Society Is Now In Shambles

No Perfect Climate In This Fallen World

Ham also emphasized that the younger generation should understand that we live in a fallen world and with that, it is impossible to not encounter natural disasters such as droughts, floods, hurricanes, tornadoes, etc. especially since the population is increasing and a lot of areas are being lived in.

"There will never be perfect climate in this fallen world until God makes a new earth," he wrote.

He then concluded his post with another bible verse, Genesis 8:22, which states, "While the earth remains, seedtime and harvest, cold and heat, summer and winter, day and night, shall not cease," and a strong declaration that man will not destroy the earth.

Andrew Hoggard, dairy farmer and national president of Federated Farmers of New Zealand, in an interview with BBC said that they have been working with the government and other organizations about this plan and he agrees with it, seeing it as a winning approach that would not shut down farming in New Zealand.

Collected revenue from taxes will be used for research and development to better assist farmers, yet ultimately the costs would fall on consumers as prices of meat increase.

The final decision of the draft proposal forwarded by the Ardern government is expected to be made in December, Daily Mail reported.

Related Article: Vogue Article Suggests Babies Are Just 'Environmental Vandalism' -Apologist Ken Ham Responds