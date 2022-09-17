Prayer is one of the most powerful tools we have. It's a way for us to communicate with God, and it can help us deal with illness and suffering. It can help sick people get well again and also gives us the strength to continue fighting for our life. If someone you know gets ill, remember that there are many ways to pray:

You can talk directly with God through prayer, like talking out loud

You can write down what's going on in your mind in prayer journals where no one will read them except yourself later on

Prayers for the sick

Prayer can also be a source of comfort during hard times, which is why we've put together this list of prayers for when you're sick or facing an illness in your life.

God, I confess to you that I am weak, but you are strong. You are the source of all power and greatness! Lord, thank you for this gift of life. Thank you for your strength and power to sustain us through our time of illness or injury.

Lord, help me to realize that though my body may be weak and tired from the pain of this illness or injury, I do not need to carry it myself because with your strength (and not my own), I can overcome anything in my way!

We pray for your healing. In Jesus' name, we ask that you be made whole again. Let us watch your glory come forth amid our lives!

Remember those who are sick, Lord, and heal them from all their infirmities; grant them release. Forgive us, too, for our sins and offenses that we have committed against you. Give us the grace to make amends for our sins and offenses against others by forgiving those who have hurt us. We ask this through Christ Jesus our Lord.

Lord our God, the doctor's verdict is clear, and we have nothing left but complete surrender before Lord Jesus Christ, who healed the sick and drove out demons through his word alone.

Below are more prayers for the sick from Willis-Knighton Health System that you can use. But like the prayers above, you don't need to memorize them. It's always better to pray from the heart and speak what's on your mind.

O God, the source of all health: So fill my heart with faith in your love, that with calm expectancy I may make room for your power to possess me, and gracefully accept your healing; through Jesus Christ our Lord. Amen.

Lord, be near me in my time of weakness and pain; sustain me by your grace, that my strength and courage may not fail; heal me according to your will; and help me always to believe that what happens to me here is of little account if you hold me in eternal life, my Lord. Amen.

O God of heavenly powers, by the might of your command, you drive away from our bodies all sickness and all infirmity. Be present in your goodness with your servant, that his weakness may be banished and his strength restored; and that, his health being renewed, he may bless your holy Name; through Jesus Christ our Lord. Amen.

O Father of mercies and God of all comfort, our only help in time of need. We humbly beseech thee to behold, visit, and relieve thy sick servant for whom our prayers are desired. Look upon him with the eyes of thy mercy; comfort him with a sense of thy goodness; preserve him from the temptations of the enemy; and give him patience under his affliction. In thy good time, restore him to health, and enable him to lead the residue of his life in thy fear, and to thy glory; and grant that finally he may dwell with thee in life everlasting; through Jesus Christ our Lord. Amen.

When you feel like you can no longer take care of yourself and feel weak and helpless in this world when your body refuses to cooperate with your brain, prayer becomes crucial. You don't need to be perfect or even remotely good at it; give it a try with an open heart because no one knows what's going on behind closed doors. And if all else fails, look at these prayers as examples of how not to pray:

Don't say, "I hope God answers my prayer so I can go back home." Or "Please heal me, so I don't have to suffer anymore." It's not up to us whether God will answer our prayers or how exactly He'll do it-it's up only to Him!

Be thankful everyday

As you send your loved ones healing energy and pray for them, it may be helpful to consider the many blessings in your life. Take a few minutes each day to acknowledge and thank each one.

Thank God for all the blessings in your life and for good health for you and your family. You can also express your gratitude for having a job, a home, and other possessions. Acknowledge and give thanks for all your life's blessings, each one today. Be thankful that you are alive and well.

Yes, prayer is a powerful force for good. It can help you through tough times and comfort you in your time of need. You can use it daily to ask God for things like strength or wisdom, or even say thank you when things are going well!

