From Sept. 19 to 25, the Catholic Church in the United States observes National Migration Week to encourage the faithful to reflect on the plight of migrants, refugees, and victims of human trafficking.

Midterm elections are coming up in November, and the immigration policy debate in the country has been heating up.

National Migration Week

According to the Vatican News, the US Bishops have issued a call to action ahead of National Migration Week encouraging the faithful to meet, accompany, pray for, and reach out to migrants, refugees, people who have been uprooted, and victims of human trafficking.

It also stated that since 1980, the Catholic Church in the United States has celebrated National Week along with the Vatican's World Day of Migrants and Refugees.

This event is celebrated on the last Sunday of September to encourage Catholics around the world to show concern for vulnerable people on the move, pray together, and learn more about the welfare of migration.

Chairman of the U.S. Bishops' Committee on Migration, Bishop Mario E. Dorsonville said that this week is a unique chance for Catholics and people of good will to meet one another, pray together, and stand in solidarity with those who rely on their united voice.

Dorsonville also stated that over 100 million people throughout the world have been uprooted from their homes due to war, violence, or other causes, making this a watershed moment to consider migration as a global issue.

Meanwhile, the topic of this year's National Migration Week is "Building the Future with Migrants and Refugees," which is also the theme chosen by Pope Francis for WDMR 2022.

In his yearly message, the Pope stresses that nobody should be left out of building God's kingdom. He continued by saying that the marginalized and excluded are prioritized in God's plan, and many refugees, asylum-seekers, and victims of human trafficking are included.

Los Angeles Archbishop Calls For "Solidarity and Compassion"

Los Angeles Archbishop Jose Gomez called for a more solidarity and compassion culture that helps the poorest and least among the people as National Migration Week approaches.

According to Crux, the remarks were made by Gomez, president of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, during his homily at an afternoon Mass on Sept. 18 to mark the beginning of National Migration Week.

Prior to the Mass at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels in Los Angeles, 50 leaders in the ministry were recognized for their efforts on behalf of immigrant communities and their families. Local and international dignitaries, such as the Mexican and Guatemalan consuls, were present.

During his homily, Gomez bemoaned the fact that the country's immigration system hasn't been addressed for decades.

He advised the congregation to pray more fervently for their elected officials and government officials, while at the same time maintaining their optimism regarding the possibility of immigration reform.

