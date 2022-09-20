Marvin Winans, a Detroit pastor and gospel singer, did not fly to London for the expressed intention of visiting the Queen.

But, as it turned out, he was there at a time when the world would hear the news of the British monarch's passing at age 96.

'Serendipitous Experience'

Winan told Click On Detroit that he and his siblings booked a flight to London to celebrate his brother's birthday with a concert.

When they heard the news of the queen's death, he said he knew he had to fall in line to pay respects to the late Queen Elizabeth II, whom he said constantly inspired him, his mother, and his grandmother

According to an article by Click On Detroit, Winans was among thousands of mourners who trooped to the Westminster Abbey to catch a glimpse of the Queen's coffin lying in state at the abbey's catafalque.

The report said the pastor and gospel singer came all the way from Detroit, Mich. where his congregation, Perfecting Church, is located.

"We're here we were here last night. We had a concert along with another Detroiter Karen Clark Sheard and Donnie McClurkin to celebrate my brother BeBe's 60th birthday. And so he decided to do a big because he was turning 60. And he wanted a concert here. So we all came for that. And then this happened with the passing of Her Majesty and just didn't know how it would work out. But we knew we were coming and it was sold out and had a great time," Winans told Kimberly Gill of Click On Detroit.

That Winans and his siblings were at London when the Queen died was seemingly serendipitous, given his family's fondness of the late monarch.

Family Admiration

Pastor Winans told Click On Detroit's Gill that his family has admiration for the Queen for decades.

Winans revealed that his mother told him she was just a 15-year-old girl when then-Princess Elizabeth became Queen and began the second Elizabethan age.

Winans said Queen Elizabeth II has 'always been an inspiration' for his family.

The Detroit pastor said his mother once remarked how a woman took on a position previously held by men, while his grandmother said how the Queen 'held down the mannerisms.'

"She was just been a consistency throughout 70 years," Winans said of the late Queen.

An Enduring Legacy

Winans also pointed out the Queen's extremely lengthy reign as British monarch.

"You know, it's amazing when you think about the monarchy and that the longest reigning kings and queens were two women, Victoria and now her majesty, Elizabeth. It says something that maybe they don't worry like we do. But every time she has always been consistent and the same," Winans explained.

According to a separate Click On Detroit report, Queen Elizabeth II's funeral service was held on Monday, Sept. 19.

The funeral march reportedly began at 5:45 a.m. from the Palace of Westminster to the Westminster Abbey. The funeral service started at 6 a.m. and ended at noon.

At 4 p.m., the Committal Service for the Queen took place at St. George's Chapel officiated by the Dean of Windsor.

Finally, the Queen was buried in a private cemetery in The King George VI Memorial Chapel where she reunited with her late husband, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

