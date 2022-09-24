The Southern Baptist Convention's Executive Committee voted to end their connection with two LGBTQ+-friendly congregations. The votes came after a two-date meeting in Nashville, Tennessee.

According to the committee, the College Park Baptist Church of North Carolina was not in "friendly cooperation" with them due to their acceptance of homosexuality. The SBC regarded their behavior as in conflict with the denomination's theologically conservative stance.

CPBC is an inclusive community where people from all walks of life are welcome regardless of their sexual orientation or gender identity. Moreover, the church had already voted in 1999 to leave the SBC's denomination. Instead, they clarified that they are affiliated with the American Baptist Churches USA, the Alliance of Baptists and the Cooperative Baptist Fellowship.

According to SBC's Executive Committee Chairman, Jared Wellman, CPBC was still on their lists until now. Similarly, SBC also declared that it would end ties with Amazing Grace Community Church of New Jersey. The committee stated that it was due to the church's lack of cooperation to resolve concerns about alleged discriminatory behavior.

In a report by Boston25 News, the denomination is unable to force Baptist congregations to follow policies due to their self-governing nature. However, they can expel them if they do not conform to particular stances or respond appropriately.

Meanwhile, a letter has been sent to prominent leaders of the SBC in an effort to educate them about their stance regarding homosexuality.

Letters to Educate

Following SBC's stance against the LGBTQ+ community, a letter has been sent to the president of SBC, Pastor J.D. Greear, and several church leaders throughout the country.

The letter from contemporary artist and songwriter Trey Pearson was sent in an effort to educate them about the harmful effect their stance has on LGBTQ+ children and adults. He stated that he grew up wanting to honor God and had been spending his time passionately reading the Bible. However, he was taught from a young age that God's plan was for him to fall in love with a girl and have a family.

He was also taught that feelings towards boys were unnatural. Pearson stated that it became a pressing concern for him to the point where it felt confusing and scary. He remembers repeatedly praying to God that he would not end up being gay.

Pearson expressed that at some point, the thought of being gay seemed like a temptation from the devil. In his adolescence, Pearson hid his feelings of attraction towards guys and this brought him guilt and shame. He was scared that it would make him feel abnormal.

Pearson stated that he ended up marrying a girl who was in the same church as him. However, he described the relationship as extremely platonic.

According to him, those years of being married were difficult. They never had the intimacy they longed for and neither of them wanted to admit to the possibility that he was gay. He stated that it took him a long time to realize that homosexuality is not a sin.

Pearson does not want LGBTQ+ children to grow up the same as he did-brainwashed by the system and thinking that something is wrong with them.

In the letter, he asked the SBC to take into account how their teachings against homosexuality can cause suffering and damage that is difficult to undo. He also asked the denomination to reconsider their stance.

