Mark Driscoll, Senior Pastor of Trinity Church in Scottsdale, Arizona, was suspended from TikTok after he said that “men can’t have babies.” He revealed in a tweet that he is briefy unable to post on the popular short-form video platform due to that declaration.

“What happens on TikTok when you say that men can’t have babies,” Driscoll said on Twitter along with an screenshot of a notice stating his suspension on his TikTok account. It says that he was prevented from posting since he did “multiple violations” of TikTok's community guidelines. However, the suspension was just brief and it was restored Sept.22.

Reaction to TikTok Suspension

TikTok warned that if the pastor gets another violation, his account will be restricted to view-only mode. In answer to one of his Twitter followers, Driscoll said, “Resistance often means you’re on to something."

Driscoll cited Romans 1:18 as his reaction to the restriction. The bible verse says :“For the wrath of God is revealed from heaven against all ungodliness and unrighteousness of men, who by their unrighteousness suppress the truth.”

A new nine-week teaching series called Real Men: Act Like a Man was recently launched by the pastor. He said that “the problem in our day is not toxic masculinity; it’s the complete LACK of masculinity.” On Instagram, he said about the series, "I will take you through exactly what the namesake says; how to act like a man."

“In a world void of strong men and fathers, we want to build you up to bless women and children, and transform legacies for generations to come,” he added.

Driscoll's new series

The outspoken critic of the transgender movement was recently interviewed Dr. Michael Miller at The Ohio State University, about “the epidemic of transgenderism and what that means for the future of our civilization.”

“This has existed since antiquity. You can find statuary from ancient Rome, you look at one side of the statue it looks female, you look at the other side of the statue it looks male. They have male organs with breasts that are beautifully carved,” Miller told Driscoll, according to Christian Post. “There has been gender confusion for as long as there has been human beings, I believe. What’s new now is the emphasis on it and part of the emphasis that’s being placed on it, in Western culture anyway, is the shift that’s occurred between some fundamental ways that we think about the world.”

