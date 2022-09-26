As part of Godstock, Hillvue Heights Church held 41 baptisms, including the oldest grandson of Lead Pastor Steve Ayers.

Godstock is an evangelistic weekend tradition for the church. They rent out most of the state park and baptize those who have come to salvation in the Barren River Lake.

This event has been a unifying experience for the church for the past 29 years. However, it was interrupted due to the pandemic.

Co-Lead Pastor Jamie Ward expressed that they were glad to be back at the state park.

"Saturday night, because of everything all day, was the largest I can remember. It was highly evangelistic," he stated.

In a report by Kentucky Today, Hillvue has surpassed 12,000 baptisms under Ayer's leadership since 1991. One of the latest was his grandson, Tucker.

Ward stated that he talked with his grandson and prayed for him to receive Christ. At that point, Tucker came out and said that he wanted to be baptized.

Read Also: 10 Tips on How To Remain a Christian in Today's World

Baptism at Hillvue Heights

Hillvue has always had baptism as one of their focus activities.

Ward stated that they believe that once people are saved, the church has the responsibility to follow up and walk alongside them. He explained that baptism is part of that discipleship process.

He also stated that apart from them, any baptized believer can baptize.

Moreover, although that may be controversial to some, their church believes that they should remove every barrier they can. So, if one has led somebody to Christ, they have the honor to baptize them.

"Three of our elders baptized (people). We've had some youth people and some parents baptize children, "he added.

A lot of baptisms during Godstock are set up in advance, and a 16-member ministry team is in charge of the activity. They provide everything that those who chose to be baptized may need. This includes extra clothes, photographs, certificates, a t-shirt with "Risen" printed on it, and a DVD copy of the service.

One of the members, Sandy Carter, stated that they also make sure that everybody understands what baptism means through a baptism class.

The class on the subject explains the act to those wanting to be saved. They also allow individuals to schedule their baptism and tour the baptismal facilities.

On their website, they state that the baptism class for adults is on Sundays at 9:30 a.m. and on Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. Meanwhile, a children's baptism class is available by appointment in which their parents are required to attend.

The church's focus on baptism also extends beyond their walls.

According to executive director-treasurer of the Kentucky Baptist Convention, Todd Gray, Hillvue Heights wants to see the whole state have success in baptism.

He added that Ayers would often ask fellow pastors how their baptisms were going for the year. This showed Ayers' desire to encourage churches all over the state to be evangelistic.

According to a report by Kentucky Today, Hillvue Heights has been the perennial state leader in baptisms.

Related Article: What to Say in Your Prayer to Ensure You Pray From the Heart