Remaining a Christian in today's world can be difficult, especially if you factor in all the temptations brought by an increasingly modern, liberal society.

According to a Christianity Today article, Pew Research Center's new study projected the number of Christians in the U.S. will drop significantly by 2070.

The study said that should the current Christian population in the country continues to switch religion, Christians in the U.S. could drop to just 35% of the entire American population.

This figure paints a rather bleak picture for U.S. Christians and, probably, for the billions of Christians worldwide.

So, how do you ensure that you won't let go of your Christian faith no matter what comes your way?

Here are 10 tips on how to remain a steadfast Christian believer in today's world:

Make Bible reading a daily habit.

No less than the world-renowned televangelist Billy Graham suggested that Christians read and consult the Bible every day. Graham explained that a Christian should not view Bible reading as a way to 'satisfy one's conscience.' Instead, he said we should 'hide the Word of God in our hearts.' Graham argued that everything we need could be found in the Bible: a comforting power, a guide to life, a source of encouragement. "All we need is there," Graham wrote.

Obey Christ's teachings and commands.

It's easy to say that one is a "practicing Christian," but it's difficult to prove beyond doubt. Graham said that we should put Christ on top of our choices. In a world where temptations are in almost every twist and turn, it's too easy to get lost and never find our way back to Christ. While it's understandably difficult, given our God-given free will, we must try to obey all of Christ's teachings and commandments.

Pray without ceasing.

We can never overemphasize the importance of praying in our lives as Christians. 1 Thessalonians 5:16-18 says: "Rejoice always, pray without ceasing, give thanks in all circumstances; for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus for you." Many Christians make the mistake of praying only when they face problems or when they want to ask God for help. The truth is: that a Christian must pray in every situation imaginable. We pray to thank God, ask forgiveness, seek help, and forgive our brethren.

Couple your faith with good deeds.

One way we can strengthen our Christian faith is to couple it with good deeds whenever and wherever we can. "For as the body without the spirit is dead, so faith without works is dead also," according to James 2:26. By making our waking lives devoted to the noble and just cause of helping our brethren, whether fellow Christians or not, we fortify our faith and give ourselves something to look forward to every day.

Do not shy away from attending church.

While it is true that we can always find a quiet spot to say our prayers, it is still better if we regularly attend church. Seeing our brethren in the flesh, worshipping with them, and participating with the congregation in prayers and outreach can do our faith wonders. Being with people who share the same beliefs as ours only serves as an edifying ingredient to complete our Christian life.

Let love rule over your life.

Pastor Billy Graham said: "The greatest demonstration of the fact that we are Christians is that we love one another." When we let love rule over our lives, we essentially guarantee that we will do everything according to the Lord's will. John 13:35 says: "By this shall all men know that ye are my disciples, if ye have love one to another." So instead of hating people, why not love them instead?

Do not give in to temptation.

Today's modern life has allowed us to access things with just a few taps and clicks. Modern technology doesn't just allow us to get things easily, but it also lets us sin easily. It is easy to succumb to the temptation to sin, especially when no one is looking. But, if we want to please the Lord and keep our Christian faith intact, then we have to resist and not let ourselves be tempted by all the worldly things around us. It can be difficult, but it won't be impossible with God guiding our ways.

Be wholesome.

It is easy to style ourselves the way nonbelievers do and live our lives like worldly people. But when our Christianity gets threatened by such a sinful lifestyle, we should resist and cling to our faith. The Bible has plenty of instructions that all Christian believers could refer to for guidance in their daily lives. We just have to read about them and live as God and Christ commanded.

Do not let your problems drown out your faith.

When people are faced with adversities after adversities, many tend to give up their faith, thinking God has abandoned them. If we hold on to Christ's promise that he will intercede for us with God, then we will find it easy to surpass life's trials and tribulations. Let our faith in God and Christ be bigger than our problems.