The International Catholic Migration Commission called the United Nations' human rights council to protect the rights of all Nigerians in the face of ongoing unrest and extremism in the country.

The International Catholic Migration Commission (ICMC) spoke at the 51st meeting of the United Nations Human Rights Council on Sept. 26. They emphasized that the international community can no longer be uncaring as Nigerians lose their lives, their homes, and their livelihoods to violence across the country.

Attacks, Terrors Worsen in Nigeria

According to the Vatican News, Caritas Internationalis, Caritas Nigeria, Associazione Comunità Papa Giovanni XXIII, VIDES, IIMA, New Humanity, and the World Evangelical Alliance all joined the ICMC in signing on to the statement.

The organizations referred to the recent appeal of Nigeria's Catholic bishops, in which the bishops expressed their concern over the rising threat posed by terrorists, insurgents, kidnappers, and bandits in the country.

Also, violence against tourists and people attending religious services has reached an all-time high.

They also keep urging the government to uphold its constitutional duty to protect the people of Nigeria and their property.

At the end of the statement, a reminder was given of the factors that contribute to violence, and an appeal was made to the government of Nigeria to ensure the safety of everyone living in the country.

Msgr. Bob Vitillo, Secretary General of the ICMC, commented on the remark to Vatican News, saying that there is religious extremist violence in Northeast Nigeria and other parts of the country.

He also mentioned that he has communicated with several of the bishops and diocesan officials in Nigeria's conflict-torn regions.

Meanwhile, as per the report, because of the fact that over a million people in Nigeria have been forced to flee their homes in search of safety, church leaders in those areas are also in communication with Caritas and ICMC that will provide first response assistance to the impacted dioceses.

"We Need to Pray That We are Able to Exercise Our Faith and Religion in Peace"

During his homily at the beginning of the new Legal Year Mass for the Association of Catholic Lawyers in Nigeria on September 18th, Archbishop Alfred Adewale Martins he asked St. Paul for prayers for all Nigerian who are suffering, and the people in authority.

As reported by aci africa, Archbishop Adewale said that leaders should be prayed for since their actions, whether consciously and unconsciously, have an effect on the people they lead.

The Archbishop of Nigeria went on to say that those in positions of authority have a direct impact on believers' capacity to worship freely and without interference.

Archbishop Adewale, referring to the suffering of Christians in parts of Africa's most populous nation, added, "It is very true for our country Nigeria today that we need to pray that we are able to exercise our faith and religion in peace and tranquility," as quoted by aci africa.

He also incorporated the northern region, which is home to numerous anti-Christian traditions and customs.

