Floridians gathered at the Southwest Baptist Church in Fort Myers amidst the devastation caused by Hurricane Ian.

Seeking Refuge at Southwest Baptist Church in Fort Myers

According to USA TODAY, during the events of Hurricane Ian, there were some Floridians who decided to take shelter at the Southwest Baptist Church in Fort Myers.

In the report, it said that even the church was not totally safe during the hurricane as the floors were soaked and the roof was left with holes. Outside the church, there was debris everywhere, with the report even stating that there was an overturned Jeep near the church. Even the church's steeple was ripped off by the hurricane.

Inside the church, apart from the holes, the interiors of the church were damaged and the offices were trashed.

Church members who took refuge in the church made makeshift beds with church chairs and boiled water with propane burners.

Even with what happened, the congregation of the church which is mostly made up of seniors and retirees had a service to give them peace.

The church held its service and even gave communion, with the pastor Bob Kasten offering words of solace and encouraging people to call unto God.

Stephen Kasten, the church's assistant pastor worried about the safety of the people staying in the church by they found the place to be the safest in the area.

Effects of Hurricane Ian

CNN reported that as of writing, the death toll of Hurricane Ian is now up to 76 in Florida. It added that because of the strength of the Hurricane, there are entire communities destroyed. Apart from Fort Myers, which some consider the ground zero of the hurricane, the communities of Naples and Sanibel Island are also in ruins.

CoreLogic estimates that Hurricane Ian's damage could amount to $47 billion in insured losses.

In the report, it said that there was allegedly complacency when it comes to the people and the government.

Governor DeSantis said that the government ordered for evacuation just after learning about the projected path of the storm.

He expressed his disappointment with those who did not immediately seek shelter which was available.

Lee County Commissioner Kevin Ruane shares the same sentiment. He said that during Hurricane Irma, there were 60,000 people sheltered while during Hurricane Ian, only 4,000 people went to the 15 available shelters.

Reportedly, because of the debris, first responders are having difficulties in reaching the surrounding communities. The Office of the Governor also reported that over 1,100 people have been rescued with the majority of them coming from Lee County.

Power is also a concern at this time as about 700,000 homes and businesses are without electricity or even potable water.

The news outlet reported that "Hurricane Ian could be the most expensive storm in Florida's history."

President Joe Biden commented that the Hurricane might be one of the worst in the nation's history and that the federal government would continue its support for the people of Florida at this time.

