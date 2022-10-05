According to the athlete himself, Tim Tebow has been using his Heisman Trophy for an auction that has raised over one million dollars over the years.

Tim Tebow Heisman Trophy Auction

In an interview at the Dan Patrick Show, when Tim Tebow was asked about the whereabouts of his 2007 Heisman Trophy, he talked about how he has been using it for charity.

According to Tebow, the trophy is auctioned for the last eight or nine years and is with different people every six months or one year.

He added that some of the people who've had it were Luke Bryan and Kathie Lee Gifford.

Through this effort, the athlete has raised a million of dollars for charity work. When asked about the cause, he said that his goal was to make his award the "most impactful Heisman."

Apparently, Tebow had the idea for the arrangement from an auction gala were the Heisman was first auctioned and won by Kathie Lee Gifford.

Pure Flix Insider reported that the two-time BCS national champion rexceived the Heisman Trophy back in 2007 with the University of Florida.

Tim Tebow's Charity Efforts and the Tim Tebow Foundation

In the article, it said that Tim Tebow, like his parents, is active when it comes to philanthropy. He primarily does this through the Tim Tebow Foundation.

The foundation has had advocacies for special needs children, victims of human trafficking, and poverty-stricken children.

The athlete said that he is thankful for the trophies and championships that he has won over the years but that there are plenty of other things that are more important.

On its page, it says that the mission of the Tim Tebow Foundation is to "bring faith, hope, and love to those needing a brighter day in their darkest hour of need."

The athlete himself, Tim Tebow is the chairman of the foundation.

The foundation's programs are under four "ministries" which include:

Special Needs Ministry

Orphan Care + Prevention

Children with Profound Medical Needs

Anti-Human Trafficking

Tim Tebow Foundation says on its page that it is committed to faithful stewardship. Thus, it allocates 100% of the public donations for its initiatives.

Last year, the foundation held a five-week summer camp for 80 children with various abilities.



It added that it had helped people from over 60 countries since its foundation in 2010. This includes Bangladesh, China, India, Nicaragua, and Sierra Leone, to name a few.

The president of the foundation, Steve Biondo said that there is oppression and fear everywhere they go. However, the president said that the foundation is unwavering due to the goodness of the Lord.

On the page of the foundation, it said that Tim Tebow was born in the country of the Philippines in 1987. It added that at an early age, he developed a passion for service and sharing the gospel because of his father's work in a ministry orphanage.

When he returned to the United States, he had an illustrious career in football from high school onwards.

Tebow would eventually start the Tim Tebow Foundation in 2010, the same year he was drafted by the Denver Broncos.

