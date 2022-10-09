According to Politico, there are pastors in Atlanta that are continuing their support of Herschel Walker. The report said that during this time, the campaign of Walker has been murky because of personal scandals.

It said that the "pro-life" Republican allegedly paid for the abortion of his ex-girlfriend in 2009. On top of this, there are also allegations of domestic abuse and children out of wedlock connected to the former football star.

The abortion allegations were denied by Walker. Walker says that he is a Christian and said "I was forgiven, the Lord has forgiven me" in an interview with Fox News.

Church Supports Herschel Walker

In the same article, it said that even with the allegations Pastor Anthony George and the Christian leaders of Atlanta continue to give their support.

When asked about the move of the leaders, Pastor George of First Baptist Church of Atlanta said that what matters most is the actions of Walker after he is elected. He added that when people, even Christians, engage in politics there would be times wherein they'd be "confronted with someone that is either less than ideal."

The article said that the support continues as Walker promises that he would uphold the "no exceptions" position when it comes to abortion.

It was also noted by the report that Walker heavily advertised himself to evangelical conservatives. Ralph Reed of Faith & Freedom Coalition said that the republican candidate did a lot to reach out to the church leaders.

Reed also extended his support to the candidate, saying that the allegations are a decade old and anonymous.

Republican Candidate Herschel Walker and Allegations

On the campaign page of Herschel Walker, it says that he is a Georgia native who lived the American dream and hopes to bring it to others by running for the Senate.

His page also talks about his illustrious 15-year pro-football career in the USFL and NFL. Over the years, he has played with the New Jersey Generals, Dallas Cowboys, Minnesota Vikings, Philadelphia Eagles, and New York Giants.

He is also the owner and CEO of two food and service industry businesses, Walker Enterprises, LLC and Renaissance Man Food Services, LLC.

Because of his achievements in sports, he was appointed by President Donald J. Trump as the chair of the President's Council on Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition.

As for his campaign, Walker promises to assist in the culture, tourism, film production, and manufacturing industries to make Georgia the "number one state for business." As a businessman himself, he said that he will fight for better laws when it comes to taxes, government regulations, and free-market capitalism.

He is also an advocate for energy and says that he will fight for the country to be energy independent once again. This also includes lower gas prices and better national security.

Also, there are the candidate's pro-life and pro-family advocacies that he aims to fulfill. On his page, he understands that as a Christian father and husband, the family is the "bedrock" of the country.

