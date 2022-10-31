CHVN radio and educational institutions reported and acknowledged the death of new testament scholar and theologian Gordon Fee. According to the radio channel, the American Canadian 'scholar on fire' died on Tuesday, October 25 at the age of 88 years old.

According to the article, Fee was born to preacher Donald Horace Fee, and Gracy Irene Jacobson. Over the years, he would become an ordained minister of the Assemblies of God denomination. He would then move to Vancouver to teach at Regent College for 16 years. Eventually, he became the Professor Emeritus of the New Testament at the University.

The Work of Professor Gordon Fee

The article said that the Professor is known for his writings which are mostly New Testament commentaries. He was also known as an expert on the Study of the Holy Spirit and criticisms of the New Testament. As a teacher, he gives various lectures to different institutions such as the North Park Seminary, the Mennonite Brethren Biblical Seminary, the Canadian Theological Seminary, and Duke Divinity School, to name a few.

Some of these works include the acclaimed 'How To Read The Bible For All Its Worth,' which has over 2,000 reviews 75% of them being favorable reviews.

He was so instrumental to the New Testament that his work and commentaries ended up in the New International version of the Bible or the NIV. In the article by Christianity Today, it said that the professor worked with the Committee on Bible Translation for over 30 years just for the Book. His commentaries are a huge part of the church and it is said that the translation has his suggestions in just about every page.

The Legacy Left behind by Professor Fee

The faculty of Regent College said that the author professor is not only good at teaching and writing, but he is also a renowned conference speaker. The students and colleagues of the beloved professor spoke fondly on Fee.

One of them is Pastor John Crosby who remembered the antics of the professor. He recalled taking the class of the professor wherein he jumped on the desk and said that the class is not about the New Testament but is a class on 'immortality.' He added that the professor then led the class to sing 'O For a Thousand Tongues to Sing."'

Benjamin Dover, one of the sons of Fee, said that even though his father lived with Alzheimer's disease for 15 years, he lived in his own home and still recognized his family. Dover said that his father was an "internationally recognized and influential voice in the academic world of Biblical textual criticism, among many other things."

Wesley Hill, another renowned New Testament Professor commented on one of the books of the author, saying that the 'God's Empowering Presence' was a huge influence on him.

Denny Burk of the Southern Baptist Theological Seminary said Fee was one of the most influential New Testament scholars who ever lived

Pastor Griffin Gulledge of the Madison Baptist Church said that even those who do not know the scholar personally probably would have benefitted from his work in one way or another.

